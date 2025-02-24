Dubai, UAE – Redefining the future of interior design, Kashish Sajnani, founder of The House of Kalaa, introduces Design on Wheels—the UAE’s first mobile interior design studio, offering a seamless and personalized experience at clients’ doorsteps. Officially launched on Monday, 24th February 2025, this pioneering concept eliminates traditional barriers by bringing expert design consultation, high-end materials, and customized solutions directly to homes and businesses.

With over a decade of expertise in luxury interiors and landscaping, Kashish Sajnani has built a reputation for curating sophisticated, functional spaces. Recognizing the need for a more time-efficient and accessible approach to interior design, she conceptualized Design on Wheels—a fully equipped mobile showroom that streamlines the entire design journey.

A Luxury Showroom Experience, Without Leaving Home

Navigating multiple showrooms, dealing with traffic, and selecting the wrong materials are common challenges in the design process. Design on Wheels eliminates these inefficiencies by offering:

An Exclusive Collection – A curated selection of premium interior and outdoor materials, available for on-site exploration at no extra cost.

Time-Saving Consultations – Expert guidance, precise measurements, and personalized mood boards delivered instantly at the client’s convenience.

Streamlined Execution – Cutting down the design process by 10–20 days by ensuring accurate product selection and order placement, reducing errors and delays.

“After spending over a decade as an interior designer in Dubai, I noticed how the fast-paced lifestyle often makes it challenging for clients to visit multiple showrooms and coordinate design decisions. With Design on Wheels, we’re bridging that gap by bringing the entire design experience to our clients — making luxury interiors more accessible, convenient, and personalized without them ever having to leave their space, ”says Kashish Sajnani.

The Design on Wheels van officially hit the road on 24th February 2025. Clients can book an appointment via WhatsApp, phone call, or through the official website.

For more information, please visit https://designonwheels.co/

For Media Enquiries, please contact Matrix PR

Parvathi Muraleedharan: parvathi@matrixdubai.com / Ambika Jadeja : ambika@matrixdubai.com