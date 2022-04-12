The general design concept is in line with the tech giant’s objective of offering workspaces of the future.

Dubai – UAE: Innovative interior disruptor, Design by Mahsa (DBM) will take charge of the entire interior design for the new talabat headquarters in Dubai.

The 150,000 square feet space is located in a three-storey City Walk mall building and will house almost 2,000 employees within several contemporary and functional workspaces once completed.

In partnership with DBM, the leading food delivery and q-commerce platform, talabat aims to create a conducive workplace where employees can benefit from City Walk’s central location. An appreciation of this vision greatly influenced DBM’s concept of design in creating ergonomically enabling spaces that encourage creative development, spatial flexibility and technology-driven workspaces.

In line with talabat’s branding, the general concept of design in the space reflects that of the company’s existing offices which are distinctive by the use of open spaces and urban industrial décor elements. The style depicts the nature of the organization – a tech-oriented and entrepreneurial driven company - which will offer offices of the future with holistic, convenient and innovative spaces. This includes elements such as innovation pods, digital team rooms and wireless digital walls to further bring the space to life; while keeping the ‘talabat identity’ in addition to the company’s forward-thinking culture. This is evident in the proposed design where a futuristic story is visibly told by depiction - from motorbikes to robots as well as drones, and eventually to leading to space.

“We’re excited to have Design by Mahsa on board to create the new talabat headquarters. Their wealth of expertise in design paired with their creativity will certainly bring our futuristic vision for the new office space to life. Our people are our key assets and nurturing a culture and fostering an environment that allows them to flourish and be themselves in the workplace has been one of our key priorities.” Tomaso Rodriguez, Chief Executive Officer talabat

Speaking with excitement about the project, DBM Founder and Design Director – Mahsa Gholizadeh said: “Creative spaces in every workplace are critical key drivers in productivity; and a direct reflection of the corporate culture, which in turn represents a strong indicator of the company’s future direction. We took this into consideration through our innovative design concept for this project. It is our expectation that in lauding talabat’s evolution through DBM’s design, its team members will remember the company’s routes and appreciate with excitement what the future will bring.”

The vast space also utilizes greenery, vertical height and other organic elements in the design. It also takes advantage of natural lighting in order to promote sustainability, a healthy work environment, in addition to keeping the well-being of the Talabat Team in mind by creating a memorable experience for them.

About talabat:

When you think of food delivery in the MENA region, we’d be pretty surprised if talabat didn’t pop into your mind first! Since delivering our first order in Kuwait in 2004, we’ve grown quite a lot over the past 17 years.

Today, we deliver hundreds of millions of food orders, grocery items and other products per year, to our customers in nine countries throughout the region. Our food delivery business works with well over 25,000 brands and almost 50,000 branches, while our q-commerce concept, talabat mart, now delivers groceries to customers in Bahrain, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Oman Qatar, and the UAE in 30 minutes or less!

About Design by Mahsa (DBM)

Founded out of passion and a natural artistic instinct for excellence, design and aesthetics, Design by Mahsa has evolved to become a trusted brand, and an interior designer of choice for many of its high-end clients in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, UK and Australia. Mahsa Gholizadeh, a reputable, highly skilled and experienced interior designer is the Founder and Design Director of the firm. Her portfolio portrays exquisite projects within the corporate, hospitality, retail, residential as well as food and beverage sectors. Since 2018, Design by Mahsa’s projects have changed the face of conventional designs and revolutionised the way we interact with spaces by adopting innovation, sustainability, functionality, panache and best practices; providing a fresh, tailored and unique approach in bringing these exceptional projects to life.

To know more about Design by Mahsa and their masterpiece concepts, kindly visit: www.designbymahsa.com.