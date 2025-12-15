Dubai, UAE – The Desert Vipers, one of six cricket teams that compete in the UAE’s DP World ILT20 tournament, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai, the emirate’s largest UK university with more than 6,400 students from more than 120 countries.

Middlesex University Dubai joins the Desert Vipers as their Elite Sport Performance & Academic Research Partner.

Reflecting a vision shared by both institutions to promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact, the collaboration spans cricket development and high-performance training both on- and off-field. It was signed in the presence of Phil Oliver, the Desert Vipers CEO, and Professor Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of MDX Dubai.

On the sporting side, the Desert Vipers will offer students the chance to train with elite cricket coaches gaining first-hand experience in high performance, strength and conditioning, and various aspects of athletic development. The collaboration also includes a link to the London Sports Institute in Dubai, creating new pathways for students across the UAE and UK.

In addition to sporting excellence, sustainability represents a key pillar of the partnership. The Desert Vipers continue to lead by example in embedding sustainable practices across sport, from removing single-use plastics and switching to recycled materials in team kits, to partnering with environmentally conscious organisations and cutting down carbon emissions. Collaborative initiatives will be developed between the Vipers and MDX Dubai to minimise the environmental footprint of large-scale cricket events.

MDX Dubai’s School of Art and Design will also partner with the Desert Vipers to design upcycled merchandise, eco-friendly fan apparel, and products crafted from repurposed cricket equipment.

Students specialising in sports studies meanwhile will be granted opportunities to analyse the professional environment of a Twenty20 cricket franchise, gaining valuable insights into the methods employed by an elite sports team in preparing and maintaining athletes for international competition.

Phil Oliver welcomed MDX Dubai to the Vipers community and said he was looking forward to a series of collaborative projects across multiple domains: “We are pleased to announce our partnership with Middlesex University Dubai. This collaboration represents a logical progression in our commitment to engaging with young people and supporting the local community, particularly in the areas of sustainability and sporting excellence.

“We look forward to sharing our cricketing expertise with MDX Dubai students, providing them access to a professional environment and opportunities to learn from our elite coaches and training staff. Furthermore, our shared dedication to sustainability, coupled with the University’s innovative initiatives in this area, positions us well to collaborate and make a positive impact both for the planet and its people.”

Professor Cedwyn Fernandes added: “Our partnership with the Desert Vipers reflects a shared vision of excellence and responsibility – both on and off the field. Together, we are harnessing the power of education and sport to inspire meaningful action for sustainability, innovation, and community development in the UAE and beyond.”

About Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai

Middlesex University (MDX) Dubai is the first overseas campus of Middlesex University in London. The university opened in 2005 and has 6,400+ students from 120+ nationalities.

Accredited by the UAE Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) and licensed by Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), the university expanded to Dubai International Academic City (DIAC): their Global MBA Study Hub.

The university offers two globally recognised MBA programmes: the Daytime Delivery programme, which has intakes in September, January, and April; and the Executive MBA, which is taken in the evenings. Both programmes provide a dynamic learning experience, expert faculty, and preparation for leadership roles in the global landscape.

The university offers a range of programmes including Accounting, Business, IT, Data Science, Psychology, Law, Media, Fashion and more across foundation, undergraduate, postgraduate and MBA level. MDX Dubai provides an unrivalled student experience, blending British education with the diverse culture of Dubai.