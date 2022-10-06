Detroit, MI & Dubai, UAE - Derq, an award-winning MIT spin-off and leading provider of real-time artificial intelligence (AI) analytics solutions for connected roads and vehicles, announced today it won the Global ITS Innovation Competition at this year’s ITS World Congress, which took place September 18-22 in Los Angeles, CA.

As the Global ITS Innovation Competition connects start-up innovators with government representatives, start-up funders, and other innovation technology market leaders, Derq’s industry-leading SENSE and INSIGHT solutions were selected over seven other finalists, in which the company met the competition’s multiple goals of safety, sustainability, and advancing deployment by using integrated solutions in transportation technology.

According to the United Nations, safety and efficiency are two key pillars of the future of sustainable transportation. Thus, there is a fundamental need for an intelligent AI platform with real-time decision-making capabilities that will make connected and autonomous vehicles safer and more efficient, and support all road users.

On Wednesday, September 21, Derq Co-Founder and CEO Dr. Georges Aoude presented the company’s solutions to a distinguished panel of judges who include ITS experts and industry thought leaders. After explaining how the solutions can help reduce the approximate 1.3 million road deaths each year through its proprietary and patented Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform, the judges decided that the company’s technology completely stood out above the others, as it has successfully addressed key areas in the transportation industry covering the following three use cases:

Actuating traffic signs, controllers, and pedestrian apps to keep vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists safe

Providing cost and life-saving insights to cities and fleets to identify hotspots, predict and prevent crashes

Deploying autonomous vehicles and shuttles safely and efficiently at scale

“On behalf of ITS America, I’m happy to congratulate Derq on its win. Their advances in AI and the predictive analytics field will be instrumental to the continued growth of ITS technology. It will make our streets safer, greener, and smarter for all today, and for years to come.” said Laura Chace, President and CEO of ITS America.

As part of the prize for winning the Global ITS Innovation Competition, Derq will receive the following:

$12,500 Amazon Web Services credits

The opportunity to meet with ERTICO experts to receive feedback on ways to advance their company.

Post-congress promotion via ITS America, ERTICO, and Asia-Pacific networks.

The opportunity to post a blog on the ITS America website and host a webinar for ITS America, ERTICO, and ITS Asia-Pacific members.

The opportunity to cohost a webinar on ITS America’s platform

“We are really humbled and honored to have won the Global ITS Innovation Competition at this year’s ITS World Congress,” said Dr. Aoude. “A huge special thank you to my team at Derq who are leading the way in building life-saving technologies and to our forward-thinking partners who are deploying our solutions to make their roads safer and smarter!”

-Ends-

About Derq:

Derq is an award-winning MIT-spinoff powering the future of roads for safer and more efficient movement of road users and autonomous vehicles. Through its proprietary and patented technology, Derq provides cities and fleets with an artificial intelligence (AI) platform that powers advanced analytics and connected & autonomous vehicle (CAV) applications to help them improve road safety and better manage traffic. Derq has been recognized as an industry leader by the WEF and has received a number of awards including AI company of the year at SXSW 2019, and Top Road Safety Innovator for Vision Zero in 2020 by Together for Safer Roads. For more information, please visit www.derq.com or contact info@derq.com. Derq is a trademark of Derq Inc.