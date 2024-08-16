PureHealth is committed to inclusive healthcare, enhancing specialties and introducing a Centre of Excellence for Autism, community-based clinics, and early intervention programmes

Hamad Al Dhaheri: People of determination have the ability to contribute effectively to enhance the prosperity and development of Abu Dhabi

Shaista Asif: We believe that true inclusion lies in empowering all members of society, enhancing their role and motivating them to be creative to contribute to the process of growth and prosperity in the UAE

Abu Dhabi: The Department of Community Development - Abu Dhabi, the regulatory body of the social sector in the emirate, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East.

This MoU aims to enhance cooperation between the two entities to empower and integrate people of determination into various aspects of life by empowering people of determination by employing approximately 100 people of determination over the next two years and developing supportive and enabling services and programmes for them and their families.

Commenting on the agreement, His Excellency Engineer Hamad Ali Al Dhaheri, Undersecretary of Department of Community Development, said: “People of determination make up an important segment of our society, and we believe they have the ability to contribute effectively to enhance the prosperity and development of Abu Dhabi. From this standpoint, our strategic partnership with PureHealth is an important step forward in enhancing the role of the private sector in providing services and fully implementing them within a development and sustainable framework. The MoU will help integrate and empower people of determination in society, providing them with the best health and community care and cooperation. This is a historic partnership between the public and private sectors and integration between the social and health sectors, which is in line with the principles of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for People of Determination, launched in 2020 by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which specifies the private sector’s role in enhancing and developing the quality of life of people of determination, and integrating them into society.”

Al Dhaheri emphasised that the partnership with PureHealth reflects the efforts made by the DCD towards enhancing the quality of life of people of determination through cooperation with the private sector, which makes numerous contributions to support the social sector’s agenda. The agreement also reflects the complementarity of roles between all sectors that are working to serve people of determination, their families, and their communities.

Al Dhaheri added: “Integrating people of determination into social and professional life is one of the most important indicators of the sophistication and progress of societies and reflects the fairness and inclusiveness of a good society. At the DCD, we do not view the integration of people of determination as just one of their rights, but rather we believe this integration can help harness their capabilities, abilities and talents, while ensuring they are provided with services that meet their needs, and the appropriate health and social care. This approach contributes to their empowerment, helps them enjoy a decent life, and enhances their sense of security and belonging in society. Moreover, we emphasise the importance of developing research and data on people of determination. This helps us better understand their needs and enables thoughtful and effective planning of programmes that support their empowerment.

Shaista Asif, Group Chief Executive Officer at PureHealth, stated, "Our renewed commitment aligns with the UAE's vision to enrich society by enhancing services for people of determination. The memorandum of understanding with the DCD underscores our pivotal role in collaborating with government entities. We are dedicated to enhancing quality of life for all, by delivering superior healthcare services and ensuring accessibility."

Asif added, "At PureHealth, we champion true inclusion by empowering every individual to contribute to the nation's growth. Our efforts to promote diversity and support initiatives for people of determination are integral to our vision for advancing the science of longevity. In accordance with the UAE Centennial plan 2071, we are committed to fostering a cohesive society by creating an inclusive environment that offers equal opportunities for all talents."

PureHealth has also launched the 'Empowering Abilities Programme'—an initiative designed to raise the bar for institutional inclusion across the region. This comprehensive programme is dedicated to the inclusion and empowerment of people of determination within the health sector. By implementing a robust framework of procedures and policies, the initiative aims to recognise employee contributions and ensure equal opportunities for all.

As part of this initiative, PureHealth will introduce flexible working hours, designated seating in training sessions, and enhanced internet accessibility through assistive technologies. Moreover, the organisation will continue to invest in infrastructure enhancements, including ramps, accessible restrooms, and advanced workstations, to cultivate a conducive working environment.

In addition to inclusive healthcare services and employment practices, the MoU between DCD and PureHealth encompasses four additional pillars of collaboration. These include enhancing the data system for people of determination in line with established laws and legislation, and improving social care services that support independent living within the community for people of determination. Additionally, through a joint focus on research and innovation, DCD and PureHealth aim to influence policy development and pioneer innovative solutions that enhance the quality of life for people of determination. Aligning with shared values of community cohesion, the collaboration will also expand PureHealth's existing volunteer programme, "PureHeroes," to include specialised volunteer opportunities aimed at serving people of determination across various specialities.

About the Department of Community Development

The Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi (DCD) was established in 2018 to govern the social and community-development sector through a set of policies, strategies, systems, and standards. The Department aims to improve the quality of life in the emirate and provide a dignified life for all, through high-quality, impactful, and efficient services. One of DCD’s priorities is to raise awareness about social issues pertinent to Abu Dhabi and its people and find innovative solutions.

Connect with DCD on social media:

@DCDAbuDhabi Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | LinkedIn| YouTube

About PureHealth

By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth is the largest healthcare platform in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 100+ hospitals, 300+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind.

Pure Health’s network comprises:

SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE

– One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE Ambulatory Healthcare Services (AHS) - Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services

- Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services Daman (The National Health Insurance Company) – The UAE’s leading health insurer

– The UAE’s leading health insurer The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE

– Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE Rafed – The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation

– The UAE’s largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region

– Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers

provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment

– Abu Dhabi’s first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US

– The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK

– The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK PureCS - A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems

- A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE’s largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care

To learn more, please visit www.purehealth.ae