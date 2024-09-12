Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi (DCD) has officially opened registration for six new initiatives under the ‘Numou’ Emirati Family Growth Program, aimed at promoting family formation and stability in line with the "Abu Dhabi Family Wellbeing Strategy" and the UAE's visionary leadership. The program offers comprehensive support to young Emiratis preparing for marriage and newly formed families, reinforcing DCD's commitment to enhancing family cohesion and quality of life.

The announcement was made during a special event attended by government partners, media representatives, and senior officials. The initiatives, developed in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Social Support Authority, Abu Dhabi Housing Authority, and Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, provide a holistic approach to supporting families at various stages.

H.E. Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of DCD, stated: "We are delighted to launch registration for the 'Numou' initiatives, which underscore our dedication to building stable and cohesive families, the bedrock of a prosperous society. These initiatives offer practical solutions to support young Emiratis in overcoming economic challenges and achieving family stability."

Program Initiatives:

Facilitated Marriage Loan Initiative: Offers an interest-free marriage loan of up to AED 150,000 to support wedding expenses. Couples who have two children within the repayment period and maintain family stability for at least five years receive special benefits, such as partial loan forgiveness.

New Program Logo: A Commitment to Emirati Families

The event also unveiled a new logo for the "Numou" program, named after the Arabic word "Numou," which means growth. This name and logo reflect the program’s mission to support families at every stage of their journey, from marriage to raising children with authentic Emirati values. The design symbolizes the growth and unity of families as they come together to form a cohesive community and contribute to a sustainable future.

How to Apply:

Emirati citizens interested in the initiatives are invited to register through the Medeem online platform, where they can review eligibility criteria and submit applications. For more information, visit https://Medeem.gov.ae

