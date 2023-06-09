German building automation system leader DEOS.AG has recently announced the launch of its fully encrypted building automation solution, certified with BACnet/SC (Secure Connect). This significant development solidifies DEOS.AG as a pioneer in the industry, offering one of the first complete BACnet/SC solutions for building management systems (BMS).

With the certification of OPENweb-12, an operator workstation software compliant with BACnet rev.22 and BACnet/SC, and OPEN.WRX, a cutting-edge DDC (Direct Digital Control) controller that is the world's first BACnet/SC-certified Bacnet/SC controller, DEOS.AG addresses the critical issue of IT security in building automation systems.

DEOS.AG's BACnet/SC-certified portfolio provides the highest level of IT protection and ensures seamless interoperability with existing automation solutions in buildings. This means that DEOS solution components can be easily integrated into buildings, even in retrofit projects, offering enhanced security and efficiency.

BACnet/SC enables easy, manufacturer-neutral connectivity of segments, networks, buildings, and entire properties, with an added layer of security. DEOS.AG's commitment to being a leading powerhouse in the building automation system industry is evident through their proactive approach to adopting manufacturer-neutral and encrypted solutions to meet the evolving demands of the market.

Philipp Wellmann, International Business Developer at DEOS.AG Germany, emphasized the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the industry. Wellmann stated, "As a leading player in the building automation system sector, it is crucial for DEOS to offer a manufacturer-neutral system and encrypted solutions. We continuously strive to meet industry demands, and this commitment sets us apart."

Mohammad Shereef Ibrahim, General Manager of DEOS Middle East, expressed enthusiasm about the development and its potential to serve customers in the Middle East region. Ibrahim believes that the adoption of encrypted and powerful building automation systems will enhance building performance, ensure safety, and improve energy efficiency, especially in the context of the current focus on reducing carbon emissions.

DEOS.AG has been a trusted manufacturer of building automation systems in Germany since 1967. Since joining the Swedish group Regin AB last year, DEOS.AG has further strengthened its position as an industry leader, committed to providing innovative solutions that prioritize security and efficiency in building automation.