Dubai, UAE - DeNet, a leading decentralized storage protocol, announcing that its Store&Earn (S&E) program has completed six months of successful operation, driving mass adoption of decentralized storage solutions. The S&E program has been instrumental in recognizing and generously rewarding contributions within the DeNet ecosystem, promoting the utilization of unused storage capacities, and positioning data as a valuable asset.

The S&E program's impressive track record is a testament to its innovative approach, which empowers users by providing a secure, efficient, and scalable solution for storing and managing data. By leveraging the program's benefits, individuals can convert their unused storage capacities into income-generating assets, creating new revenue streams and fostering economic growth.

"We are thrilled with the Store&Earn program's impact on decentralized storage adoption," said Rafik Singatullin, CEO of DeNet. "The program has not only driven mass engagement with 7,000 user-generated tweets, but also played a crucial role in promoting a more sustainable digital economy by recognizing the value of data as a critical component in distributed energy infrastructure."

As the S&E program enters its next phase, DeNet is committed to continuing to innovate and improve the user experience, ensuring that their solution remains at the forefront of decentralized storage solutions.

The Store&Earn program has been a driving force behind the mass adoption of decentralized storage, with key highlights including:

Promotion of unused storage capacities as income-generating assets

Valuation of data as a critical component in distributed energy infrastructure

Contribution to a more sustainable digital economy

The specific timeframe for the update has not been announced yet. During the update process, new registrations will temporarily be disabled. Users can expect an enhanced experience, with improved features and functionality, upon its relaunch.

About DeNet

DeNet is a non-custodial DePIN storage protocol that enables global utilization of unused storage through tokenized capacity (RWA), driving the expansion of the digital economy. With 100,000 users entrusting DeNet to protect over 12 million files, the UAE-based company secures a leading position in decentralized storage solutions.

WebSite: http://denet.pro

Twitter/X: https://x.com/denetpro