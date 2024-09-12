With 100,000 users around the world and a 9 petabytes of tokenized storage capacity, DeNet’s non-custodial solution will leverage peaq as the layer-1 blockchain for its DePIN enabling anyone to build innovative services with a fully-decentralized storage layer.

peaq, the layer-1 blockchain for DePIN and Machine RWAs, announces the expansion of its ecosystem as DeNet joins to deploy its DePIN-powered storage layer for native usage on peaq. DeNet is building an eco-friendly data storage DePIN that taps existing capacities to empower people and businesses to regain ownership of their data. With 100,000 DeNet Storage users worldwide and more than 13 million uploaded files, DeNet has a proven track record of delivering value to the Web3 community. It currently has a tokenized storage capacity of 9 petabytes — enough to host more than ​​16,000 years of HD video across its community of Datakeepers from more than 25 countries. Originally built in the Polygon ecosystem, it will now move to peaq as the home of DePIN prepares for its mainnet launch. This strategic migration is expected to bolster the DePIN sector as its appetite for privacy-first and decentralized data storage grows with more use cases and adoption.

With the rise of the AI industry, the demand for data centers has hit its new heights, with the data storage market expected to hit $774 billion by 2032. As data centers tend to have quite an appetite for energy, this fervent search for more storage space and compute is expected to amp up their power demand by 160% — not too good for the environment. And it’s not just the AI industry, as even before its boom, the world was producing more data than ever, and all of that data has to be stored somewhere.

As part of the integration, DeNet will mint its storage token $TBY and deploy its key smart contracts on peaq. Additionally, DeNet is to transition its main applications, nodes, and highly successful Store&Earn program, poised to reach a wider audience through its launch on peaq. Following this, DeNet will integrate its SDK with the peaq SDK and launch its $DENET token on the peaq network. Developers looking to build on peaq, along with projects already integrated into the peaq ecosystem, will be able to natively utilize DeNet's DePIN Storage Layer, meeting the significant market demand for 100% decentralized services.

With DeNet’s DePIN, anyone can earmark the unused hard drive space on their PC or other devices and earn rewards for providing decentralized data storage services. The DePIN offers developers potentially unlimited scalability while giving the community a chance to store data in a decentralized and private manner and earn rewards from contributing their storage capacities.

“DeNet empowers individuals to contribute their unused storage capacity to establish a fully secure network, reaping exceptional rewards for all participants," says Rafik Singatullin, co-founder at DeNet. “With the DeNet Storage Protocol, anyone can develop innovative and secure services. This inherent flexibility is strategically designed to position us as pioneers in the rapidly evolving multipolar landscape.”

“The DePIN model has an immense potential to revolutionize data storage,” says Leonard Dorlöchter, co-founder of peaq. “It can make everyone a stakeholder in the fast-growing data economy while making it fairer and more sustainable. DeNet is spearheading this push, and we are thrilled to see it join the peaq ecosystem.”

About DeNet

DeNet is a programmable DePIN storage layer that unlocks the global potential of unused storage through tokenized RWA capacity. It is specifically crafted to enhance DePIN and cater to the storage needs of the future: decentralized, private, and resistant to AI analysis. With a user base of 100,000 and over 13 million files entrusted to its care, DeNet stands out as a fully operational solution, solidifying its leadership in decentralized storage.

About peaq

peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from mobility, energy, connectivity, environment, agriculture, and digital infrastructure. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for DePINs (real-world apps). It is home to more than 45 applications in 20 industries and to the 1,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.

