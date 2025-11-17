Abu Dhabi, UAE : In line with receiving its Financial Services Permission (FSP) to operate within the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Ltd. has officially launched its new office in the UAE capital and has appointed John Hensel as the Senior Executive Officer and Senior Vice President of Middle East Markets. A recognized leader in the ADGM community, Hensel spearheads the firm’s regional strategy, strengthening partnerships, and driving growth across the region. This move signifies the firm’s commitment to strengthening its presence in one of the world’s fastest growing financing hubs to better serve the region’s sophisticated investor base and meet the growing demand for profitable, alternative investment strategies.

According to a report by Global SWF in 2025, the UAE secured its spot as the largest holder in the Middle East and the third globally for sovereign wealth funds, holding a combined US$2.49 trillion in sovereign-owned investor (SOI) assets. With an increased interest of investors in the region, Demeter’s entry into the market underscores its focus on extending global access to S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, MSCI EAFE, and U.S. Treasury markets through its long-only, quantitative strategies. GCC investors can now gain direct access to Demeter’s core investment strategies through ADGM.

This industry leading quantitative approach was developed by Jeffrey A. Sexton, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer and refined while studying at the University of Chicago under the tutelage of Eugene Fama, the 2013 Nobel Prize winner in Economics.

Jeffrey A. Sexton, Founder, CEO & CIO of Demeter Tactical Investments Corp., said: “The Middle East, and the UAE in particular, represent a tremendous opportunity for Demeter. Abu Dhabi’s increasingly prominent role in global finance, backed by a bold long-term vision and a regulatory environment fosters innovation and aligns seamlessly with Demeter’s ambitions for growth and expansion. With our newly established presence here, we are committed to accelerating our next phase of growth while continuing to serve regional investors with outstanding service and exceptional performance.”

John Hensel, SEO of Demeter Tactical Investments (ME) Ltd., added: “Abu Dhabi is a key global financial center, offering an ideal environment for asset managers to serve regional investors seeking secure access to leading investment products. Demeter’s track record of high-performing investment strategies resonates strongly with investors across the GCC. We are excited to build on this foundation by delivering locally regulated investment vehicles with the same high-performing strategies our firm is known and recognized for.”

Key members of the Demeter team will be attending the upcoming Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) to engage with industry leaders and stakeholders.

For more information, please visit: https://www.demeter-funds.ae

About Demeter Tactical Investments

Demeter Tactical Investments is a global investment advisor and fund manager applying quantitative and systematic strategies to the world’s most liquid Equity and Treasury markets. Originally deployed in 2012, the firm’s proprietary, price-based algorithm dynamically allocates daily between the S&P 500, NASDAQ 100, MSCI EAFE, and U.S. Treasuries to pursue consistent, risk-adjusted performance. Rooted in Nobel Laureate Eugene Fama’s research on market efficiency, Demeter’s process is built on evidence, structure, and accountability—aiming to compound advantage through disciplined daily execution. Regulated across multiple jurisdictions and regulatory authorities including the U.S. (SEC), ADGM (FSRA), and BVI (FSC), the firm operates with institutional-grade governance and transparency supported by leading service providers. Demeter’s leadership team combines decades of experience in investment management, data science, law, and technology, and is united by a culture of integrity and fiduciary responsibility.