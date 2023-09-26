Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Zayed University has seen a 140% surge in admissions to the university’s pioneering Bachelor of Science in Sustainability program as it welcomes its latest intake at the start of the academic year. The program, which was first launched in 2022, has seen the overwhelming rising demand as it welcomes its second cohort.

The Bachelor of Science in Sustainability program at Zayed University fuses together technology, business and policy to develop the cross-industry skills students need to tackle the most urgent national and international challenges. With specializations offered in Sustainable Enterprise, Sustainable Policy, and Sustainable Enterprise, the program is designed to provide interdisciplinary expertise alongside subject matter expertise.

Commenting on the second cohort of the program, the Sustainability program lead, Professor Suzanna ElMassah said, “Young people today are passionate about the environment and want to pursue a career in sustainability. At Zayed University we are committed to nurturing the next generation of sustainability leaders. Our mission is to empower students as effective and knowledgeable advocates for a greener future. To combat climate change, we must foster innovative solutions and a fresh perspective. Our graduates will be the catalysts who can propel the UAE toward its net-zero targets, leading efforts to reduce emissions, eliminate single-use plastic, and shape a truly circular economy."

The forthcoming hosting of COP28 in the UAE has spurred young people in the region to embrace sustainable practices and integrate them into their lifestyles. It has also ignited increased interest in sustainability education and careers.

Existing students on Zayed University’s Sustainability program have already established an active Sustainability Club which focuses on increasing awareness of climate action and is preparing Zayed University’s students for the upcoming COP28. Through the club's initiatives, students are actively engaging in innovative sustainability practices and tackling urgent environmental issues by connecting academic knowledge with the corporate sector.

