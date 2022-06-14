Aircraft charter specialist marks eight successful years of world-class operations

Dubai, UAE: Leading private charter specialist Delta World Charter (DWC) has reported strong growth in Q1 2022, generating over US$26 million in revenue between January and March this year. This growth comes despite challenging market conditions – including a pandemic-induced economic recovery, fluctuating oil prices and global political instability as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Against this backdrop, DWC delivered one million kilograms worth of medical supplies from Asia to North America in the first quarter of this year. The green shoots of recovery have started with a significant increase in inquiries and bookings for leisure travel for summer and fall as well as for numerous requests for air freight charter received by DWC’s cargo division.

Driven by growing demand for private and cargo charter services in the region, DWC is also expanding its team and moved its corporate headquarters to a spacious, new office in the Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA).

Dmitriy Korshunov, CEO of Delta World Charter, said: “We are happy to report that despite the market challenges of the last two years, we have registered strong revenues in Q1 2022. We expect a rise in demand for business flights and an increased number of first-time private fliers as they look for safer and more reliable flight solutions. Our goal this year is to build on our leadership position, delivering world-class service, speed, flexibility and comfort via our global fleet network of over 60,000 aircraft.”

He added: “As the number of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) in the region continues to grow, we are poised to deliver bespoke services tailored to the requirements of corporates, VIPs, government officials and other individuals. We look forward to further expanding our operations in this market, as new business opportunities emerge. We remain equally committed to servicing the growing market for cargo operations, including emergency medical services and equipment supplies.”

DWC has transported stranded travellers, millions of pieces of PPE, masks and aid to communities around the world during the pandemic. It was also one of the first air charter companies to deploy aircraft for evacuation of people in Kabul last year.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Dubai, DWC provides tailored solutions of private jets, cargo freighter and commercial aircraft charter. Whether it is for business, leisure, group charter, emergency evacuations or ensuring critical air cargo is delivered in time and within the regulatory framework, DWC provides professional air charter options. Consistently expanding its international footprint, DWC achieved robust growth despite pandemic-influenced challenges. Now as COVID-19 restrictions have been easing across the world and travel has largely resumed, DWC remains optimistic about long-term prospects of private air travel across the globe.

About Delta World Charter

Delta World Charter (DWC) is a leading air charter broker company founded in 2014 by Dmitriy Korshunov. DWC provides tailored solutions of private jets, cargo freighter and commercial aircraft charter. Whether it’s for business, leisure, group charter, emergency evacuations or ensuring critical air cargo is delivered in time and within the regulatory framework, Delta World Charter can provide professional air charter options. The company offers bespoke solutions to fit client’s requirements and preferences – cost-effective, time-critical, hassle-free.

Headquartered in Dubai, Delta World Charter’s breadth of coverage and global network of aircraft gives its clients access to over 60,000 aircraft.