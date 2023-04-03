Amb Roya Rahmani of Delphos joins VPOTUS Kamala Harris during her visit to Zambia and announces Delphos’s contribution in support of the the Global Initiatives on the Economic Empowerment of Women in Africa

Lusaka Zambia// For 35 years, Delphos has championed financial solutions in emerging economies. Our philosophy is that the key to financial inclusion is harnessing the energy and creativity of women. We believe that empowering women of Africa is essential to enabling African communities to achieve their dreams.

Delphos International is proud to have Amb Roya Rahmani, Chair of Delphos International and a former Afghan Ambassador to the United States, join the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, during the launch of the Digital Coalition Program in Lusaka Zambia on April 1st 2023.

We have committed to mobilizing $250 million by 2027 to advance women’s economic security across Africa, including $100 million for projects to advance digital gender equality and women’s clean energy contributions, such as through products particularly benefitting women customers or supporting women-led enterprises.

Currently on an Africa tour, Amb.Rahmani has led many initiatives related to women empowerment and continues to advocate that women empowerment and participation is key to addressing climate change and positive economic development.

With a strong resolve to address financing gaps in developing countries, Delphos has been building bridges between government, Development Financial institution, investors and private sector to enable implementation of projects that can change the lives of many ordinary people, with a particular focus on women. It is embedded in our philosophy that women empowerment must be the bedrock of our efforts towards digital transformation, sustainable infrastructure, and climate resiliency.

About Delphos:

Delphos is the definitive source for arranging innovative financial solutions for development companies and projects. We specialize in raising long-term, competitively priced capital for corporates, fund managers, developers, SMEs, sovereigns, and entrepreneurs around the world. Since 1987, we have arranged more than $20 billion in development finance to support the efforts of over 1,200 companies. We tap into the resources of more than 350 government agencies and multilateral organizations worldwide to help clients realize their international business goals and have sustainable impact. In addition to our capital raising efforts, Delphos provides market-leading transaction advisory and investment/risk management consulting services to government and private sector clients across multiple industries. We are approved advisors to AfDB, DFC, IDB Invest, IFC, USAID, US Ex-Im Bank, USTDA, WBG, leading private equity firms, infrastructure developers and strategic investors, and foreign governments and utilities.

