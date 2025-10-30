Offering a dedicated regional hub to develop and deploy Oracle AI Agents across public and private sectors

Combines global expertise with local industry experience to advance agentic AI in the Middle East



Empowers organizations to design, train and scale autonomous workflows securely and responsibly



Middle East: Deloitte Middle East today announces the launch of its Middle East Centre of Excellence for Oracle AI Agents, a specialized innovation platform aimed at accelerating the adoption of agentic AI – AI capable of autonomous thinking and action to enhance human decision-making throughout the region.

Bringing together global expertise, regional industry insight, and a world-class talent pool, the Center will enable governments and enterprises to leverage Oracle’s rapidly evolving AI Agents toolkit through training, real-world implementations, and best-practice frameworks. More than the technical innovation, this network of capabilities will help organizations transform current workflows into intelligent, autonomous systems that drive measurable outcomes.



“As a strategic partner to the public sector and private enterprises, we believe it is our obligation to bring the most advanced capabilities to the region,” said Corinne Johnson, Partner, Oracle Offering Leader, Deloitte Middle East. “Our new Center for Oracle AI Agents will empower leaders to adopt autonomous agents securely, responsibly, and at scale.”



Serving clients across the GCC and Middle East, the Center reinforces Deloitte’s commitment to regional digital transformation and its role as a global contributor to Oracle’s agentic AI ecosystem. In addition to implementation, Deloitte will develop new AI agents, positioning the Middle East as a leading hub for next-generation autonomous systems.



“This Center is the culmination of a strategic journey,” said Faisal Darras, Oracle Lead Alliance Partner, Deloitte Middle East. “We are leveraging Deloitte’s global assets and our deep industry expertise across Oracle SaaS, cloud, and industry solutions, to deliver Oracle AI Agents at scale for this region. The readiness of our team means clients can begin deploying today.”



Earlier this month, Deloitte served as Global Accelerator Sponsor at Oracle AI World 2025, held from October 13-16 in Las Vegas, Nevada, further underscoring the firm’s leadership in advancing Oracle-based AI innovation worldwide. Discussions that took place at this global conference reinforce Deloitte’s initiatives and ensures the Middle East remains at the forefront of global AI transformation.



Deloitte’s Center of Excellence is uniquely positioned to translate these global innovations into regional impact, combining Oracle technology with Deloitte’s delivery strength, SaaS and cloud expertise, and deep client partnerships.



With full training, implementation, and advisory capabilities, the Center provides:



● Certified AI Agent practitioners: A trained regional team ready to design and deploy Oracle AI Agents.

● Sector-specific use cases: Deployments across finance, public sector, supply chain, human capital management and customer experience.

● Innovation workshops: A structured methodology to co-create, test, and refine AI agent workflows with clients.



The teams within this Center of Excellence are already working in a number of strategic programs. We will contribute through our region to the global repository of Oracle AI Agents.