Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Deloitte Middle East announces the roll-out of the ‘AI Factory’ as a Service, a scalable suite of Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities built on the NVIDIA AI platform, including NVIDIA AI Enterprise software, NVIDIA NIM Agent Blueprints, accelerated computing and leveraging Oracle’s enterprise AI technology.

Faisal Darras, Deloitte Middle East Partner and Oracle Alliance Leader, “the AI Factory provides a holistic approach that integrates Deloitte’s deep data science, model design and industry knowledge with NVIDIA and Oracle integrations. This will enable a robust ecosystem of technology providers to deliver customized GenAI workflows, while it will be a critical component for Middle East based public and private organizations.”

By providing AI software and custom use cases, AI Factory as a Service can offer faster time to market with workload management and monitoring tools built in to help optimize workforces amid the AI talent shortage. More than just optimized infrastructure, AI Factory as a Service includes data and model governance, meaning organizations can modernize with confidence, knowing deployments are strengthened by Deloitte’s Trustworthy AI™ framework.

Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East Partner, AI & Data Leader added, “The introduction of the AI Factory service across Middle East markets is a timely one, as organizations and tech leaders are pursuing the next phase of workflow management and processes, enabling them to keep up with the current trends and the global headwinds impacting their businesses.”

To help organizations meet the ever-increasing demand for technical professionals, AI Factory as a Service also provides users access to AI architects, product managers and industry subject matter leaders across the ecosystem to oversee the program, establish the governance process and drive AI enablement to create a fast, efficient path to value.

