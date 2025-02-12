Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Deloitte, the leading global professional services firm, marked a strong presence at LEAP 2025, reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation across the region. As the Innovation & Emerging Technology Partner of LEAP for the third consecutive year, Deloitte delivered major announcements and led thought-provoking discussions on AI, sustainability, cybersecurity and digital transformation.

Digital reality and strategic partnerships

A strategic partnership with Qiddiya Investment Company (QIC) was announced for Deloitte to implement a cutting-edge Dynamic Guest Management System powered by Microsoft Dynamics 365, Adobe, and Sprinklr. This system will revolutionize guest experiences across Qiddiya’s world-class attractions, including Six Flags Qiddiya City, Aquarabia, and Speed Park Track, providing seamless, personalized customer interactions.

Deloitte is also a key partner in Salesforce’s $500 million investment in Saudi Arabia, aimed at accelerating AI-driven transformation in the Kingdom. This initiative will support workforce development, enhance Arabic-language AI capabilities, and expand digital infrastructure, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030.

Deloitte also revealed at LEAP 2025 the details of Digital Reality Enterprise Asset Management™ (DREAM), a transformative solution developed in collaboration with AWS. DREAM addresses challenges in scaling digital twin and spatial computing programs, offering enhanced data interoperability, workflow integration, and security – a key enabler for industrial organizations looking to optimize asset management.

Key discussions

Deloitte hosted insightful discussions and live demos at its Open Booth Theatre, showcasing its thought leadership on the most pressing technology topics in the region:

Deloitte’s State of AI in the Middle East session explored the growing adoption of AI technologies across industries, emphasizing how automation, predictive analytics, and generative AI are reshaping government and business operations.

The Cyber Recovery Strategies session, in collaboration with Dell, provided key insights on how organizations can build resilience against cyber threats. Meanwhile, Deloitte experts discussed navigating cloud migration risks, a critical topic as more organizations transition to cloud-based infrastructure.

Deloitte’s keynote on Modern Work explored how technology is transforming workplaces and redefining workforce capabilities. The firm also addressed skills-based workforce transformation, a pivotal theme in building future-ready government organizations.

Another engaging session at the Deloitte booth held in collaboration with SAP covered GROW, a complete offering of solutions, services, community, and learning designed to help fast-growing companies adopt cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP) software with confidence.

The GreenSpace Tech Demo highlighted Deloitte’s efforts in sustainability solutions, aligning with regional priorities on climate action and energy efficiency.

