Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – Deloitte, the Innovation & Emerging Technology Partner at LEAP 2025, has launched its comprehensive Silicon-2-Service (S2S) offering in the Middle East. This innovative service offering aims to provide end-to-end strategy, design, deployment, optimization and management of Sovereign AI capabilities for its most strategic clients.

Unveiled at the world’s most attended technology event, the S2S offering’s all-encompassing AI approach blends industry best practices in production, deployment, and business integration. The service offering draws on Deloitte’s deep expertise in private cloud infrastructure, hardware optimization and management, AI software integration, data science, and data management, leveraging powerful technology platforms such as NVIDIA.

“AI is transforming business landscapes globally and presenting our Middle East region with unprecedented opportunities to innovate and scale. With the rollout of our Silicon-2-Service offering in the region, we are enabling adoption and providing access to cutting-edge innovation at a large scale. We support clients across the public and private sectors through their entire AI journey,” commented Yousef Barkawie, Deloitte Middle East AI & Data Leader.

“S2S is our way of assisting our clients in the design and deployment of their sovereign AI capabilities in a secure, private, and scalable infrastructure. Our clients can now confidently deploy the latest AI infrastructure, from GPU to Generative AI services – therefore Silicon-to-Service – on their private networks. Client organizations are now able to build AI solutions that maximise productivity while addressing sovereign considerations and mitigating market-specific challenges,” he added.

The S2S offering stands out by managing the complexity of AI adoption at every stage, allowing businesses to achieve faster and more impactful outcomes. By integrating production-grade AI solutions with custom workflows, Deloitte's S2S helps reduce the costs, risks, and challenges organisations face when deploying and scaling advanced technologies.

Through the partnership with NVIDIA, Deloitte Middle East simplified the deployment of state-of-the-art infrastructure, including NVIDIA’s accelerated computing and AI platforms, enhancing efficiency and scalability. This collaboration enables Deloitte’s clients to accomplish faster time to value of their large scale AI investments while embracing the freedom to innovate and adapt to evolving market demands.

The launch of S2S aligns with Deloitte’s broader commitment to supporting the Middle East’s digital economy by fostering an ecosystem where AI bridges innovation with tangible, positive outcomes, in compliance with the prevailing regulations unique to each country.

-Ends-

© 2025 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com