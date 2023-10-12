Middle East: – Deloitte Middle East announced the launch of the "Future of Government," a think-tank to support governments to enhance their services and improve the lives of their citizens. The Deloitte initiative brings together the best government and digital transformation experts to re-imagine the future of governments in areas of finance, human resources, procurement, technology, and decision-making.

Muhannad Tayem, Government & Public Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said: “This think-tank aims to support governments in the region to channel their vision into practical pathways and solutions to improve the lives of their citizens. This in turn requires developing new ways of working, to re-imagine how processes and policies need to evolve with the accelerating rate of technological advancement, which will have a far-reaching impact in the society, the economy, and the planet.” The “Future of Government” think-tank brings the best of Deloitte’s expertise, to pioneer the adoption of innovative emerging technology solutions that are tailored for different government needs. The think-tank will outline the roadmap that enables government to adopt new ways of working to continually innovate and stay ahead.

Faisal Darras, a partner at Deloitte Middle East, said: “Our government clients in the region want to lead the way on the latest technology and innovations that make a difference to their citizen’s lives. At Deloitte we look to provide solutions that enable government entities to extract the maximum value from the emerging technologies and by enhancing their cloud computing capabilities, which helps grow their efficiency and productivity.”

-Ends-

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services firm established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, services through 29 offices in 15 countries with more than 5,900 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 415,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

Bassel Barakat

External Communications |PR and Media Lead

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

bbarakat@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com