Muscat, Sultanate of Oman: Deloitte Middle East hosted its Next Generation CIO & CISO Academy in Muscat, convening a select group of high-potential technology and cybersecurity leaders across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Kuwait and Oman to prepare them for senior leadership roles.

The Academy took place from January 27–29 at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, and was designed for professionals identified as the next generation of Chief Information Officers (CIOs) and Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs). The program focuses on equipping participants with the strategic, commercial, and people-leadership capabilities required to lead complex, digital-first organizations, while navigating evolving technology and cyber risk landscapes.

The Muscat edition reflects Deloitte’s commitment to supporting Oman’s digital transformation agenda and strengthening the local technology leadership pipeline. Through immersive sessions, peer exchange and access to regional and global experts, participants gain practical insights into navigating board-level expectations, managing cyber risk, driving enterprise transformation and leading through disruption.

The Academy demystifies the CIO and CISO roles, highlighting not only their technical responsibilities but their growing influence as business leaders and strategic advisors to CEOs. It also creates a trusted peer network that participants can draw on as they progress into executive roles, contributing to the long-term resilience of the region’s technology ecosystem.

Commenting on the program, Rashid Bashir, CEO Technology & Transformation at Deloitte Middle East, said: “As organizations across the region accelerate their technology, digital and cybersecurity agendas, the role of the CIO and CISO has never been more critical. This Academy is about investing in people and equipping the next generation of technology leaders with the skills, confidence and perspective needed to lead at the highest levels, while also supporting the development of strong local tech talent in Oman and across the region.”

Patrycja Oselkowska, Middle East Growth Leader at Deloitte, added: “The Next Generation CIO/CISO Academy reflects Deloitte’s long-term commitment to leadership development. By bringing this program to Muscat, we are helping future leaders build the capabilities required to drive sustainable growth, resilience and innovation within their organizations and the wider Middle East economy.”

Ahmed Al Qassabi, Oman Managing Partner at Deloitte, explained: “Hosting the Next Generation CIO & CISO Academy in Muscat reflects our commitment to supporting Oman’s national digital ambitions by investing in the people who will help realize them. As integrating technology and managing cyber risk become increasingly central to national agendas, CIOs and CISOs must strengthen their ability to work across government, industry and academia. This Academy focuses on building that ecosystem mindset by equipping leaders with the strategic perspective needed to protect critical systems, enable innovation, and translate technology into long-term public value.”

The Deloitte Middle East Next Generation CIO & CISO Academy forms part of a wider regional initiative, with alumni gaining access to an ongoing network, knowledge sharing and future leadership forums.

