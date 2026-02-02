Doha, Qatar – Deloitte is participating in Web Summit Qatar 2026 as a Gold Sponsor, bringing its expertise in in-country private cloud, emerging technology governance and enterprise AI to the forefront of Qatar’s digital transformation agenda.

Throughout the Summit, which runs from Feb. 1st-4th, Deloitte is leading three senior-level masterclasses and contributing to a high-level panel discussion, convening public sector leaders, enterprise decision-makers and global technology partners to explore how organizations can move from experimentation to measurable impact.

Deloitte’s headline masterclass, delivered in collaboration with Oracle and Ooredoo, the telecommunications group headquartered in Qatar, will focus on the strategic and operational realities of in-country private cloud adoption in Qatar.

The session, titled In-Country Private Cloud in Qatar – Unlocking Potentials for the Future, will take place on Monday, 2 February, between 12:00 – 12:45 PM and will include two expert-led panels from Ooredoo, Oracle and Deloitte. The first examines the national impact of in-country private cloud and the capabilities it offers for Qatar, while the second explores how financial services institutions in Qatar can initiate secure, scalable cloud transformation delivering to national priorities.

On Tuesday, 3 February, Deloitte will host Beyond the Hype: Strategic Governance for Emerging Tech, a joint masterclass focused on embedding proactive governance into emerging technology strategies to unlock value while managing risk.

On Wednesday, 4 February, Deloitte will deliver a keynote masterclass titled Agentic AI in the Enterprise – Recipe for Success, examining how organizations can deploy autonomous AI agents to deliver tangible business outcomes beyond pilot use cases.

Deloitte will also participate in a senior panel discussion at the Corporate Innovation Summit stage, where Yasmin Kayali, Chief Marketing Officer and Societal Impact Leader at Deloitte Middle East, will join industry leaders to discuss Building Regional Champions with Global Impact.

Mohamad Madhoun, Partner and Government & Public Services Leader – Qatar at Deloitte, said: “As Qatar advances its national digital agenda, the focus is shifting from technology adoption to long-term capability building. In-country private cloud and resilient digital infrastructure are foundational to secure public services, economic diversification and sustainable growth.”

Faisal Darras, Oracle Lead Alliance Partner at Deloitte Middle East, added: “Our masterclass with Ooredoo and Oracle alongside the expert teams present at the Ooredoo booth are ready to share insightful global lessons learnt to Qatari enterprises to commence their cloud and AI transformations now.”

Through its participation at Web Summit Qatar 2026, Deloitte continues to support governments and enterprises in navigating complex technology transitions, turning innovation into trusted, scalable and impact-driven transformation.

For more information, visit: Deloitte at Web Summit Qatar 2026

© 2026 Deloitte & Touche (M.E.). All rights reserved.

In this press release references to “Deloitte” are references to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”) a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides services throughout 26 offices in 14 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides Audit & Assurance, Tax & Legal and Consulting and related services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

Noora Cheikh

Eminence, Media & Digital Marketing Leader

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

ncheikh@deloitte.com | www.deloitte.com