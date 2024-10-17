Dubai, UAE: Deloitte Middle East and Liferay, a leading provider of digital experience platform (DXP) solutions, have formed a strategic alliance to redefine digital experiences and address evolving customer needs. This collaboration integrates conceptualization, design, development, and implementation on Liferay’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) to deliver seamless, end-to-end customer journeys to customers in the GCC.

The partnership was formalized during an MoU signing at GITEX GLOBAL between Shakeel Sawar, Deloitte Middle East Partner and Moussalam Dalati – General Manager, MEA and France, Liferay.

Deloitte’s digital experience approach is built around three core pillars: Advise, Implement, and Operate to fuel the design and implementation of a tailored digital experience platforms that integrates effortlessly and resolves specific customer challenges. Liferay’s DXP provides a robust foundation for facilitating future-ready digital experiences. Upon launching the platform, Deloitte manages and scales it, introducing new capabilities that drive sustained optimization and long-term business growth.

Shakeel Sawar, Deloitte Middle East Partner, stated: “At Deloitte, we connect creativity with technology for business, bringing empathy, ideas and experiences into all that we do. Together across the breadth of our organization we make an impact that matters for our clients, talent, partners and communities. Our collaboration with Liferay will help unlock the full potential for our clients and shape digital experiences that matters”

Moussalam Dalati, General Manager – MEA and France, stated: “In this era, where digital transformation plays a central role in the growth of organizations, it is imperative that they build a digital backbone founded on a powerful strategy that showcases readiness to include future requirements. By combining our digital expertise with Deloitte, we empower organizations to meet new demands and adapt to future challenges.”

This partnership positions both Deloitte and Liferay to deliver innovative digital experiences, ensuring clients remain ahead of market trends and customer expectations.

About Liferay

Liferay helps organizations build for the future by enabling them to create, manage, and scale powerful solutions on the world's most flexible Digital Experience Platform (DXP). Trusted globally by over a thousand companies spanning multiple industries, Liferay's open-source DXP facilitates the development of marketing and commerce websites, customer portals, intranets, and more. Learn how we can use technology to change the world together at liferay.com.

About Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP:

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.) LLP (“DME”) is the affiliate for the territories of the Middle East and Cyprus of Deloitte NSE LLP (“NSE”), a UK limited liability partnership and member firms of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee (“DTTL”).

DME is a leading professional services organization established in the Middle East region with uninterrupted presence since 1926. DME’s presence in the Middle East region is established through its affiliated independent legal entities, which are licensed to operate and to provide services under the applicable laws and regulations of the relevant country. DME’s affiliates and related entities cannot oblige each other and/or DME, and when providing services, each affiliate and related entity engages directly and independently with its own clients and shall only be liable for its own acts or omissions and not those of any other affiliate.

DME provides audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory and tax, and legal services through 23 offices in 15 countries with more than 7,000 partners, directors and staff.

About Deloitte:

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm sand related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL, NSE and DME do not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more.

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte’s approximately 457,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

