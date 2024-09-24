Riyadh, KSA – Dell Technologies and Ejada today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate and explore growth opportunities in artificial intelligence (AI), generative AI, and multi-cloud solutions using Dell’s APEX consumption models.

Under the terms of the MoU, both Dell and the Saudi-based information technology services provider Ejada, will collaborate in several key areas, including research and development, knowledge sharing, product development, training and education, and market exploration.

The memorandum was signed by Kamal Othman, Senior Director, Channel, KSA & Egypt at Dell Technologies and Mohamed Abdel Moneim, VP, Cloud Solutions at Ejada Systems alongside the 24 Fintech Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The agreement aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation and accelerate the development of advanced technologies in Saudi Arabia.

Kamal Othman, Senior Director, Channel, KSA & Egypt at Dell Technologies said:

"Ejada has played a key role in helping customers drive operational efficiency and business success. We are happy to expand our AI and cloud offerings and, together with Ejada’s market expertise, spur innovation in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration will help enhance the country's evolving technological capabilities and competitiveness in the global economy.”

Mohamed Abdel Moneim, VP, Cloud Solutions at Ejada Systems said:

"The MOU represents a significant step forward as we continue to help our customers in Saudi Arabia drive business excellence. By working together with Dell, we look forward to exploring new avenues as well as leveraging our respective strengths to develop innovative products and services in the rapidly evolving business landscape.”