Pakistan’s devastating floods have affected more than 35 million people across the country this year. Deliveroo UAE has partnered with Emirates Red Crescent to support their ongoing ‘One Hand for Pakistan’ crisis relief initiative. Through a dedicated page on the Deliveroo app, customers can now make donations to contribute to the cause.

Users will be able to make contributions from today until the 12th of October by donating any amount of their choice. The ‘One Hand for Pakistan’ crisis relief page on the Deliveroo App will give customers the option to donate a range of amounts between AED 20 and AED 500. All funds raised will be donated to the individuals and families affected by the floods and severe weather conditions in Pakistan by Emirates Red Crescent.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “The tragedy in Pakistan is devastating, and we want to ensure that Pakistani individuals and families receive the help and support they urgently need. Through this initiative, we hope to make a difference to the lives of those impacted by this natural disaster. As a socially responsible company, Deliveroo UAE has always been committed to supporting our communities in the region.”

Speaking about the partnership, Mohammed Ahmad Al Yammahi of Emirates Red Crescentsaid, “Having a page dedicated to ‘One Hand for Pakistan’ on the Deliveroo App is a great opportunity for customers in the UAE to do their part with the click of a button. With the help of Deliveroo, we hope to continue raising awareness for this cause and look forward to bringing the UAE community together to contribute to flood relief efforts for Pakistan.”

This collaboration comes off the back of Deliveroo’s long-term partnership with Emirates Red Crescent following their 2020 collaboration for the Lebanese Crisis Relief Initiative and, more recently, the launch of Deliveroo’s Full Life campaign.

