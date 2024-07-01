UAE: Deliveroo UAE has unveiled the Respect Pledge, a first-of-its-kind initiative within the industry, aimed at fostering positive relationships between riders and restaurant, grocery, and retail partners. This initiative marks a significant step in the industry, enhancing operational standards and promoting mutual respect within the delivery ecosystem.

The Respect Pledge outlines fundamental principles including treating everyone with dignity, fostering transparent communication, ensuring access to necessary facilities, and working collaboratively towards operational excellence. The launch of the Respect Pledge comes at a strategic time, coinciding with Deliveroo’s Summer Initiatives aimed at enhancing rider welfare during the summer months. These initiatives include dedicated rest stations, shaded areas, water distribution, as well as various offerings designed to support riders.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said, “At Deliveroo, we believe that success and excellence in delivery service is achieved when all stakeholders - partners, riders, and customers - collaborate effectively. We’re proud to introduce the Respect Pledge, which was supported by many of our partners, to set together a new industry standard for rider welfare and operational excellence. By introducing the Respect Pledge, we aim to ensure our riders feel supported, valued and recognised.”

Within just a few days of its launch, the initiative has garnered support from nearly 40 partners who have signed the pledge. This is a testament to a widespread industry acknowledgement of the programme's importance in enhancing operational relationships and promoting a positive work environment. Restaurant and Grocery partners who have signed the pledge include Five Guys, Pickl, Reif Japanese Kushiyaki, PizzaExpress, Furn Beaino, Al Abdallah, Mosaic, Doner & Gyros, The Acai Spot, German Doner Kebab, Ben's Cookies, Bachir Ice Cream, Creme, Table Otto, Royal China, House of Pops, Broth Lab, The Roost, Breakfast in Istanbul, Turkish Bagels & Bites, Istanbul Street Food, Breakfast in Amman, Streetery, The Crossing, Fine Diner Roast Dinner, Fine Diner Shop, The Beat Gourmet, New Earth Cafe, Cupital Cafe, Chu Premium Tea, Fuchsia Urban Thai and Birch Bakery. In addition to Retail partners such as Bloomingbox, Al Zahra Fresh Flowers, Fikra & Hadiya Flower Shop, Early Learning Centre, Eggs & Soldiers, and My Roses.

Deliveroo emphasises rider well-being through ongoing initiatives, including the Respect Pledge, which formalises standards prioritising rider safety and welfare. This commitment aims to establish clear guidelines, foster mutual respect, strengthen partnerships, and enhance the overall delivery experience for both riders and partners.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.