Deliveroo today launches its first delivery-only grocery store, called ‘Deliveroo Hop’ in partnership with Choithrams

UAE - Deliveroo UAE has launched a new rapid grocery delivery service, with the announcement of its first ‘Deliveroo Hop’ store. Deliveroo Hop, in partnership with Choithrams, will operate its own delivery-only grocery stores offering customers on-demand groceries in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius. The latest service will benefit from a deep integration between Deliveroo’s newly-developed grocery management technology, the company’s logistics algorithms and their network of delivery riders across the UAE.

Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery store will offer an elevated consumer experience in areas such as:

Service reliability: Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery store prides itself on its grocery management technology, promising a near to 100% stock availability. Deliveroo Hop’s technology for optimized supply chain will enable real-time inventory administration, providing reliable item availability and eliminating the need for item substitution.

Time Efficiency: Deliveroo Hop’s leading warehouse management technology, combined with Deliveroo’s world-renowned logistics algorithms and existing network of riders in the UAE enables delivery in as little as 15 minutes. Deliveroo Hop prides itself on their quick preparation time resulting from their tech-optimized selection process. Deliveroo Hop orders will only be accepted within a defined radius from the warehouse, ensuring that riders have ample time to complete their delivery.

Wider product range: Deliveroo’s partner-led model enables a range of essential items from the trusted retailer, Choithrams, including high-quality fresh food, a wide selection of shelf stable food, personal care, home care, as well as pet care products. Deliveroo Hop’s wide product range aims to cater to customers’ shopping needs whether they are mid-week necessities, top-ups, distress shopping or even impulsive cravings.

The first Deliveroo Hop store in the UAE will serve customers in Motor City, Sports City, Barsha South, JVC, JVT and Arabian Ranches.

Anis Harb, General Manager Middle East at Deliveroo said ‘Residents across the UAE continue to look for increased convenience in their daily lives, and Deliveroo Hop with Choithrams aims to enhance the value proposition of our customer experience with on-demand grocery shopping. We are excited to be partnering with Choithrams for this launch to provide a seamless and convenient online grocery shopping experience. We continue to build on our passion for food and Deliveroo Hop reinforces the same commitment, enabling us to become the definitive food company. We are thrilled to launch our first location in Dubai and are excited to expand our reach to further locations in the UAE.’

Rajiv Warrier, CEO GCC at Choithrams said ‘We are proud to partner with Deliveroo in the launch of their stores in the UAE. The rapid delivery grocery service is evolving at an accelerated rate in the UAE. In line with our ‘Full of Goodness’ promise to our customers, our partnership with Deliveroo will provide more flexibility and convenience. The launch of this service represents a pivotal moment in our digital journey, enabling customers to choose from a wide selection of groceries from Choithrams and have them delivered by Deliveroo in as little as 15 minutes.’

-Ends-

About Deliveroo:

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with over 170,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as over 190,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe.

Deliveroo operates across 11 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Netherlands, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.