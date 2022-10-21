Deliveroo UAE announces the expansion of its delivery-only grocery service, Deliveroo Hop in partnership with Choithrams

Available only through the Deliveroo App, Deliveroo Hop with Choithrams will offer an elevated consumer experience with grocery delivery in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius

Deliveroo UAE: Deliveroo UAE has just announced the expansion of its rapid grocery delivery service, Hop, in Downtown Dubai. In partnership with Choithrams, Deliveroo Hop offers customers on-demand groceries in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius. To mark the arrival of their rapid grocery delivery service into a new area, Deliveroo is offering free delivery from Hop during the first two weeks of launch as well as a one-time AED 40 off a minimum order value of AED 60 to new Deliveroo Hop customers.

The newly launched store will boast a larger selection of products in order to cater to the needs of their customers within the Downtown catchment area. While the offerings will be similar in many ways, Deliveroo Hop with Choithram’s selection will vary from one site to another based on customer preferences and ordering habits. Following the successful launch of its first location, Deliveroo prides itself on Hop’s ability to tailor the offering of the location to suit the needs of its customers. Downtown Dubai is not only a highly popular residential area but is also home to numerous business offices. The resulting range of customer needs will be taken into consideration as part of Deliveroo Hop's service offering.

With a minimum order value of only AED 30, Deliveroo Hop’s Downtown store will serve customers in Dubai Downtown, Zabeel, Dubai Business Bay, Dubai Design District, Trade Center, and DIFC, and will offer an elevated consumer experience in areas such as:

Wider product range: Deliveroo Hop with Choithrams enables a range of essential items including the finest fresh food, a wide selection of shelf stable food, personal care, home care, as well as pet care products. Deliveroo Hop’s wide product range and high-quality standards aim to adapt and cater to customers’ shopping needs in respective catchment areas.

Service reliability: Promising a near to 100% stock availability, Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery store prides itself on its grocery management technology. Deliveroo Hop’s technology for optimised supply chain provides reliable item availability and eliminates the need for item substitution.

Time Efficiency: Deliveroo Hop prides itself on its quick preparation time resulting from its tech-optimised selection process. Alongside its existing network of riders, Deliveroo’s delivery-only grocery store ensures delivery in as little as 15 minutes within a defined radius from the warehouse, making sure riders have ample time to complete their delivery.

Anis Harb, General Manager Middle East at Deliveroo said ‘Following the success of our first Deliveroo Hop store, we’re excited to expand our offering to another neighbourhood in Dubai. Downtown is one of Dubai’s most densely populated areas and so it’s important for us to ensure we enhance the value proposition for our customers through our innovative on-demand grocery shopping. Deliveroo’s partnership with Choithrams has been seamless throughout our launch period, and we look forward to expanding our reach and improving our service offerings together.’

Customers who order from Deliveroo Hop Downtown can take advantage of free delivery during the first two weeks of launch as well as a one-time AED 40 off a minimum order value of AED 60 to new Deliveroo Hop customers.

