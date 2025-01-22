Abu Dhabi, UAE – Deliveroo UAE has announced the expansion of its on-demand grocery delivery service, HOP, in Abu Dhabi in partnership with Choithrams. Bringing this service to the capital, HOP will leverage a seamless integration of Deliveroo’s advanced grocery management technology, logistics algorithms, and robust network of delivery riders across the UAE. To celebrate its entry into the capital, customers placing an order on Deliveroo HOP will receive a 50% discount and free delivery.

Following the successful launch of its rapid delivery-only grocery service in Dubai in 2022, the expansion into Abu Dhabi marks an important milestone for Deliveroo as it continues to connect neighbourhoods through on-demand convenience. Catering to the needs of an all new customer base in the capital, Deliveroo HOP will boast a large selection of on-demand products. Deliveroo HOP with Choithrams’ selection in Abu Dhabi is tailored to the preferences and ordering habits of customers located across various business offices as well as highly popular residential areas.

Deliveroo HOP offers a wide range of products across food and non-food grocery categories, including fresh meats, seafood, fruits, vegetables, pantry staples, and household essentials. Designed to redefine the on-demand grocery shopping experience, the service prioritises product freshness, availability, and time-efficient delivery. With nearly 100% stock accuracy, advanced technology automatically delists out-of-stock items, ensuring customers receive exactly what they order without substitutions.

Prashant Talwar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE, said, “The launch of Deliveroo HOP in Abu Dhabi marks an exciting milestone as we continue to expand our footprint across the UAE. The capital’s diverse and vibrant community makes it the perfect next step in our journey to transform the way customers shop and eat. Our partnership with Choithrams has been instrumental in delivering a reliable and high-quality experience, and we’re confident that Abu Dhabi residents will love the convenience of Deliveroo HOP.”

Ashutosh Chakradeo, Chief Retail Officer, at Choithrams, said “Our collaboration with Deliveroo has brought our customers an unparalleled level of convenience, and their expansion of HOP into Abu Dhabi is a natural next step. We’re proud to offer our range of quality products through Deliveroo’s rapid delivery service and look forward to enhancing the shopping experience for our customers in the capital, making grocery shopping more accessible than ever before.”

Customers in Abu Dhabi can now place their grocery orders through the Deliveroo App and enjoy a seamless, convenient, and efficient delivery experience tailored to their needs.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 181,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best on-demand delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.