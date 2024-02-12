UAE: Deliveroo UAE announced the significant year-over-year growth of its on-demand grocery offering, showcasing a surge in grocery order volumes. In 2023, on-demand grocery (ODG) sites doubled in the UAE, and grocery orders experienced a remarkable 62% growth in Dubai and a 135% surge in Abu Dhabi. Underscoring the company’s continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of customers, this milestone also reflects the value and convenience Deliveroo presents to its users.

The growth in grocery order volumes is attributed to Deliveroo’s extensive network of grocery partners and innovative services tailored to enhancing customer convenience. In addition, since 2022, Deliveroo has successfully introduced three Hop sites, the company’s rapid grocery delivery service which offers customers on-demand groceries in as little as 15 minutes.

In response to customer demand, Deliveroo UAE introduced its top-up feature, an in-app service that allows customers to seamlessly top-up their takeaway orders with additional grocery items from Deliveroo Hop.

Prashant Talwar, Director of Groceries & Retail at Deliveroo UAE said, “Year on year, we recognise the increased interest for on-demand grocery, resulting in a significant surge in grocery order volumes among our customers. The launch of Deliveroo Hop followed by the in-app top-up feature has proven to facilitate the ease of ordering grocery essentials through Deliveroo. We are committed to continue enhancing our customer’s value proposition by investing in new services, features, as well as strategic partnerships. Our latest offering, Deliveroo Shopping, underscores this commitment by expanding our range to Electronics, Health & Pharmacies, Flowers, Pet Essentials, Gifts, Toys & Games, and Beauty & Toiletries.”

As Deliveroo UAE continues to play an integral role in the on-demand delivery journey of its customers, the award-winning delivery remains committed to enhancing its offering that combines convenience and variety.

-Ends-

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world. Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.