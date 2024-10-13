Kuwait: Deliveroo, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the National Diwan for Human Rights, successfully concluded a flu vaccine campaign aimed at safeguarding the health of its riders. The initiative, held last week, provided complimentary flu vaccines to Deliveroo riders, helping prepare them for the upcoming winter season.

As part of this campaign, the MOH not only administered free flu vaccines but also offered valuable guidance on how to manage flu symptoms effectively. Riders were informed on best practices for staying healthy during flu season, empowering them to minimise the risk of infection and protect their wellbeing throughout the colder months.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, commented, “This flu vaccine campaign is part of our broader mission to prioritise rider health and safety. We are thankful to the Ministry of Health and the National Diwan for Human Rights for their support and expertise in making this initiative a success. Our riders are the backbone of our operations, and ensuring their wellbeing is critical to the continued success of our business and the communities we serve.”

Anan Al-Mutawa, the Director of Studies and Research at the National Diwan for Human Rights, praised the initiative, adding, “Ensuring access to healthcare is a fundamental human right, and we are proud to have supported Deliveroo in this campaign. By providing flu vaccines and educational resources, we hope to have contributed to the wellbeing of riders who work tirelessly to serve our communities.”

The flu vaccine campaign reinforced Deliveroo’s ongoing commitment to rider wellbeing. By collaborating with the Ministry of Health and the National Diwan for Human Rights, Deliveroo is delivering on its dedication to providing a healthy and safe working environment for its riders.

To learn more about Deliveroo, customers can download the Deliveroo app and follow @deliveroo_kw on Instagram.

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.