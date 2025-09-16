Kuwait – Deliveroo Kuwait is redefining food discovery with the launch of The Exchange Program, a first-of-its-kind initiative that delivers reimagined dishes and global-local fusions straight to customers’ doorsteps in Kuwait.

The Exchange Program sends four of Kuwait’s top chefs abroad to explore viral food trends. Each creates a fusion dish inspired by their journey, exclusively on Deliveroo.

“In today’s world, travel is no longer just about passports and boarding passes - it’s about exposure to new tastes, ingredients, and crave-worthy dishes from places you’ve never been,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “The Exchange Program is Deliveroo’s answer to that craving: a culinary passport without leaving home. More than just a campaign, it’s our latest exclusive drop - giving customers front-row access to global food culture and turning cravings into reality, one viral dish at a time.”

Meet the Chefs

Khaled Al Baker of Young Po is going to immerse himself in the vibrant food culture of Seoul, South Korea, chasing the latest Korean street food trends. Faisal Al Nashmi of San Ristorante is going to explore the timeless flavors of Rome, Italy, uncovering how viral dishes intersect with classic Italian tradition. Sawsan Daana of Matbakhi is diving into the culinary heart of Athens, Greece, blending viral inspiration with Mediterranean flair. Ghalia Hayat of OH G is heading to London, England, where multicultural influences and cutting-edge trends collide.

Travel-Inspired Dishes, Exclusively on Deliveroo

Their journeys are captured in high-energy, cinematic episodes, taking audiences along for the adventure. The chefs will then experiment, reimagine, and add their own twist, launching their exclusive creation only on Deliveroo for a limited time.

To follow along, and for more updates regarding Deliveroo’s Exchange Program, customers are encouraged to follow Deliveroo Kuwait’s Instagram and TikTok channels.

