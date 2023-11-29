Deliveroo ‘Shopping’ enables consumers to shop from new categories such as Electronics, Health & Pharmacies, Flowers, Pet Essentials, Gifts, Toys & Games, and Beauty & Toiletries

Deliveroo has partnered with leading UAE brands such as Tavola, Early Learning Centre and Geekay

New gifting functionality rolled out on the app making it easier to send and receive gifts, perfect for special occasions and the upcoming festive season

UAE: Deliveroo UAE launched ‘Deliveroo Shopping’, a new online retail offer which will bring consumers a world of retail options on-demand, alongside its existing restaurant food and grocery offering.

Deliveroo sees ‘Deliveroo Shopping’ as marking a major new step in its growth journey and a natural extension to offering consumers what they want and need for a wider set of occasions.

Consumers are used to ordering their favourite restaurant meals and groceries from Deliveroo, but as of today they can also seamlessly order a range of retail items, from categories including Electronics, Health & Pharmacies, Flowers, Pet Essentials, Gifts, Toys & Games, and Beauty & Toiletries. Customers can get these with the same on-demand convenience they’re used to at mealtimes.

Deliveroo is set to dramatically expand this selection, offering even more retailers and categories based on consumer insights which reveal what people are searching for and buying most of.

We know that there is consumer demand for this service because consumers are actively searching for non-food items on the platform and purchasing them via Deliveroo’s grocery partners.

Proudly collaborating with renowned retail partners, Deliveroo UAE now offers customers the opportunity to shop from many local and international brands including Tavola, Geekay, Early Learning Centre (ELC), and more. Geekay, one of the largest gaming retailers in the Middle East, will bring a plethora of entertainment and gaming products to the Deliveroo platform. Tavola is the ultimate destination for premium kitchen essentials, offering a comprehensive range of high-quality cookware and tableware from over 100 renowned brands, making it the ultimate choice for a gifting solution. ELC has been one of the leading toy stores in the UAE for over 30 years offering a diverse selection of edutainment products aimed at fostering the development and learning of young children.

All retail partners and products are conveniently housed under the ‘Shopping’ section of the app, offering a one-stop shop for users. Deliveroo is also rolling out a new gifting functionality in the app, where consumers can select whatever they want to gift someone and mark this as a ‘gift’ at checkout and send receivers a trackable link to their order with an animated greeting card. Perfect for sending flowers, surprising a loved one with something special or even sending some chicken soup to an unwell friend.

Deliveroo’s machine-learning-based search and discovery functionality also allows consumers to browse for a gifting occasion in app, for example a birthday, and they will instantly be offered a curated selection of gifting options.

Anis Harb, General Manager at Deliveroo Middle East said: “Deliveroo Shopping is a major milestone in our growth journey. It is the result of extensive research which identified a significant need for convenient on-demand delivery in specific non-food categories. We are excited to elevate our consumer value proposition by offering customers the opportunity to order both food and non-food items from a unified platform. We are confident that Deliveroo Shopping will transform the non-food shopping experience, making last-minute gifts, electronics, kitchen essentials, or toys for the little ones accessible at the click of a button."

Nimit Deepak Palija, Chief Operating Officer, Geekay Group, said: “As the leading gaming retailer across the Middle East, we are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to offer gaming enthusiasts across the UAE the opportunity to enjoy our products on-demand. It's an exciting development for all those who cherish Geekay's offerings, knowing they can have them delivered swiftly.”

Karim Saab, Deputy Managing Director at Tavola said: “We’re delighted to partner with Deliveroo to bring innovative and quality kitchenware to customers in the UAE through Deliveroo’s reliable and efficient delivery network. Together, we aim to cater to the needs of our customers and create unforgettable dining moments in the comfort of their own homes.”

James McHugh, Buying & Merchandise Planning Manager at Early Learning Centre said: "Our collaboration with Deliveroo enables us to meet last-minute toy gifting needs right at families' doorsteps. The Early Learning Centre is committed to making learning enjoyable and easily accessible in the UAE. Through our partnership with Deliveroo, we're reaching a broader audience, and providing both toys and educational opportunities that inspire young minds and foster their growth."

Deliveroo Shopping is available to all customers across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah. Deliveroo Plus subscribers will now enjoy the added perk of free delivery on their 'Shopping' orders, expanding the benefits of their subscription.

With this launch, Deliveroo is not only delivering food but also curating an experience that extends its promise of on-demand delivery to cover a broader spectrum of consumer needs.

