Kuwait: Deliveroo Kuwait announces the launch of its summer rider initiatives this year, designed to enhance the well-being and safety of its riders during the summer season, and ensure that riders feel refreshed and adequately hydrated.

Roo Vans

Deliveroo will deploy Roo Vans in various locations across Kuwait to serve as resting spots. They will be operational morning from 8 am to 10 am, and afternoon from 4:00 pm to 7:30 pm, offering a much-needed space for riders to relax and rehydrate between their shifts.

Deliveroo Summer Vehicles

In compliance with the Ministry of Interior regulations, Deliveroo drivers using cars will execute delivery orders between 11:00 am to 4:00 pm. This allows for delivery during peak hours while guaranteeing the safety and comfort of our riders.

Summer Engagement Activities

Deliveroo has been organising continuous activities for their Riders, with the most recent event being a day trip to Failaka Island. Riders were invited to partake in this adventure to Failaka Island, which featured a boat ride to the destination, a tour of its famous historical sites, and entry to Wanasa beach, where the riders had access to the swimming pool, participated in horseback riding and paddle boating, and enjoyed a sumptuous buffet lunch.

Cooling vests, Cooling Towels and Motorbike Barmuffs

To improve rider comfort during the summer, Deliveroo has further invested in its rider kits which include cooling vests with advanced cooling technology, designed to lower body temperature. Additionally, cooling towels are provided to keep riders cool while on the move, and motorbike bar muffs are offered to enhance rider safety by protecting hands from sun & heat exposure while riding in high temperatures.

Windshield Visors

Bike windshield visors are introduced to protect riders’ mobile phones from overheating, ensuring improved visibility while on the road and safer navigation on delivery routes.

Hydration Essentials

To keep riders hydrated, Deliveroo is distributing insulated refillable bottles, and providing cold water bottles via the Roo Vans across Kuwait.

Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar, said: “The introduction of this year's summer initiatives is a continuation of our ongoing commitment to improve the wellbeing and safety of our riders across the country.’’ “We aim to ensure riders feel supported, hydrated, energised, and recognised as they navigate the streets this season.“

About Deliveroo

Deliveroo is an award-winning delivery service founded in 2013 by William Shu and Greg Orlowski. Deliveroo works with approximately 183,000 best-loved restaurants and grocery partners, as well as around 135,000 riders to provide the best food delivery experience in the world.

Deliveroo is headquartered in London, with offices around the globe. Deliveroo operates across 10 markets, including Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, Qatar, Singapore, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and the United Kingdom.