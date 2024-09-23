Kuwait: Deliveroo has conducted a pioneering initiative in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the National Diwan for Human Rights, aimed at providing a comprehensive health awareness program for its riders. This effort underscores Deliveroo's steadfast commitment to prioritising the wellbeing of its riders.

Health and Safety Sessions for Riders

Deliveroo has undertaken health awareness sessions in Arabic, English, and Hindi covering a wide array of topics crucial to riders' health. Topics included ensuring health and safety in hot environments, acute medical conditions related to motorcycle riding, prevention and management of heat stroke, smoking cessation, and essential muscle exercises.

The program also provided practical health assessments, such as blood pressure measurements, blood sugar tests, vision assessments, and more. This comprehensive approach aimed to address both immediate health concerns and long-term wellbeing.

Additionally, the program covered human rights topics related to labour rights and obligations.

“We are proud to partner with the Ministry of Health and the National Diwan for Human Rights on this important initiative,” said Seham AlHusaini, General Manager of Deliveroo Kuwait & Qatar. “Our riders are at the heart of our business, and their health and safety remain our top priority.. This program reflects our continued dedication to their well-being and our broader mission of creating a healthier and safer community.

Anan Al-Mutawa, the Director of Research and Studies Department at the National Diwan for Human Rights, added, “The wellbeing and safety of workers are fundamental human rights, and we are proud to support Deliveroo’s efforts in promoting this through comprehensive health sessions. We believe this collaboration will not only benefit the riders but also serve as a model for other organisations to prioritise the health and rights of their employees.”

Deliveroo continues to adhere to the highest health and safety standards in the industry, reflecting its dedication to compliance and proactive measures that ensure riders safety. The collaboration with the Ministry of Health and the National Diwan for Human Rights further demonstrates Deliveroo’s ongoing dedication to working with government bodies and health organisations to promote public health and strengthen community ties.