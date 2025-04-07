UAE: Deliveroo for Work (DFW), Deliveroo’s corporate solution, has expanded its services to include office supplies and non-food items. This strategic expansion positions DFW as a one-stop workplace solution, enabling companies to seamlessly access everything from meal allowances and catering, to office supplies and retail items, all within the Deliveroo app.

Corporate ordering habits have evolved significantly, with businesses seeking more than just meal solutions. Companies are increasingly using DFW for diverse needs from providing meals for employees to ordering pantry snacks, birthday cakes, and office buffet events. This expansion into office supplies and non-food items is a direct response to client demand for a unified solution that eliminates the need to juggle multiple suppliers. With this addition, businesses can now streamline procurement processes, reduce administrative burdens, and efficiently manage workplace needs. The new categories include office supplies, cleaning products, flowers, and pharmacy items, catering to the evolving demands of modern corporate environments.

The expansion underscores Deliveroo’s broader retail ambitions by bridging the gap between food, and workplace necessities, making it easier than ever for corporate clients to source their everyday essentials, all in one place.

Francis Henderson, Head of Deliveroo for Work Middle East, said “The way businesses operate is changing, and convenience is more important than ever. At Deliveroo for Work, we are committed to providing a seamless and efficient solution for companies looking to simplify their workplace management. By integrating office supplies and non-food items into our platform, we are not only responding to demand from our corporate clients but also reinforcing our mission to bring the best of the local community directly to their workplaces.”

By consolidating food, groceries, and retail products on a single platform, DFW offers businesses a seamless and cost-effective solution to manage workplace needs. The integration simplifies monthly invoicing, providing companies with a single, consolidated statement for all expenses, removing the hassle of tracking multiple receipts. Additionally, corporate clients benefit from 30-day payment terms, exclusive discounts, and fast, reliable delivery.

Deliveroo for Work is steadily transforming from a meal expensing tool into a comprehensive business solution. With the ability to source everything from daily meals to essential office supplies, businesses can now save time, money, and effort while enjoying the convenience of a fully integrated platform. Deliveroo for Work continues to evolve helping organisations operate more efficiently, while enhancing the workplace experience for employees.

