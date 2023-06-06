Abu Dhabi, UAE: EWEC (Emirates Water and Electricity Company), a leading company in the integrated coordination of planning, purchasing, and supply of water and electricity across the UAE, welcomed faculty members and students from the University of Pennsylvania, US, for a tour of Noor Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest single-site solar power plants, following a visit to EWEC’s headquarters.

The visit to EWEC’s headquarters and the tour of Noor Abu Dhabi were organised by the Abu Dhabi Executive Office (ADEO). Mark Hedges, Asset Management Executive Director at EWEC, led the tour at Noor Abu Dhabi with Omar Al Ameri, Head of Power Operation Control at EWEC, and representatives from Sweihan PV Power Company (PJSC), owners and operators of Noor Abu Dhabi.

During the tour, the delegation learnt about solar power’s role in accelerating the country’s energy transition and decarbonising the energy sector, in addition to being briefed on EWEC’s plans to increase its total solar power generation from approximately 1 gigawatt (GW) in 2023 to 7.3GW by 2030.

Following the briefing and an open question and answer session, the visiting delegation then viewed the 8 square kilometres solar park that features 3.2 million solar panels generating approximately 1GW (AC) of electricity, sufficient to meet the power demand for 90,000 households.

Othman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer at EWEC, said: “We were delighted to welcome the faculty and students from the esteemed University of Pennsylvania to our headquarters and Noor Abu Dhabi, one of the world’s largest single-site solar power plants. Noor Abu Dhabi exemplifies the UAE’s world-class renewable energy infrastructure, and the tour enabled the students and educators to witness first-hand the skills and expertise required to drive forward the global energy transition. As the UAE gears up to host COP28 this year, we look forward to welcoming delegations from around the world to our utility-scale renewable and clean energy projects.”

During the visit to the EWEC’s headquarters, the delegation learnt about the company’s strategic investments in current and upcoming renewable energy projects that are playing a vital role in supporting the UAE’s sustainability and economic objectives.

EWEC aims to reduce its average carbon emissions intensity from electricity generation from 0.33 kilograms per kilowatt-hour (kg/kWh) in 2019 to an estimated 0.19kg/kWh by 2029. EWEC also forecasts that over 90 per cent of its water production will be generated from RO water desalination plants by 2030 and expects its water production emissions intensity to fall from 11.5 kilograms per cubic metres (kg/m3) in 2019 to an estimated 1.4kg/m3 by 2029.