Dubai, UAE - As the festive season approaches, Deira Enrichment Project is thrilled to unveil its dazzling Diwali Campaign, 'Shop to Celebrate, Scan to Win.' With an impressive array of 500+ stores and over 40 delightful restaurants, Deira Enrichment Project has established itself as the ultimate family shopping and dining destination in the heart of the city.

This Diwali, shoppers and diners at Deira Enrichment Project are in for a treat like no other. From November 3rd to November 16th, 2023, visitors will have the chance to indulge in retail therapy, savor culinary delights, and embark on an exciting journey to win an astounding AED 100,000 worth of jewellery and everyday shopping vouchers!

Lachlan Gyde, Executive Director of Asset Management at Ithra Dubai, the driving force behind Deira Enrichment Project, expressed his enthusiasm for the Diwali Campaign: "We are delighted to usher in the festive spirit with our Diwali campaign. Deira Enrichment Project has always aimed to offer memorable experiences, and this Diwali, we are taking it to the next level. Mark your calendars and join us for an unforgettable Diwali celebration at Deira Enrichment Project. The anticipation will build as we approach the draw date, which is set for November 17th, 2023.”

The mechanics of this spectacular campaign are simple yet incredibly rewarding. Customers can participate and get a chance to win prizes across two categories. When you shop or dine at Deira Enrichment Project, all you have to do is scan the QR code located in-store. By spending AED 1000 or above, you stand a chance to win a magnificent AED 70,000 in jewellery under the ‘Sparkling Wins’ Category, and by spending AED 30 or above to win upto AED 30,000 worth grocery vouchers under the ‘Glittering Wins’ Category. The more you scan, the greater your chances of winning these fabulous prizes.

The grand draw will take place on November 17th 2023, where lucky winners will be selected to receive these fantastic prizes. It's not just a chance to enhance your style with exquisite jewellery but also an opportunity to take care of your everyday shopping needs. For more information about the 'Shop to Celebrate, Scan to Win' Diwali Campaign and a list of participating stores and restaurants, please visit www.deiraenrichmentproject.com.

About the Deira Enrichment Project and the Gold Souk Extension:

With a mix of residential, retail, and hospitality offerings, Deira Enrichment Project will rejuvenate Dubai’s historic heart of commerce while preserving its cultural characteristics. Deira is the cornerstone of Dubai’s trading legacy; a place rich in culture, history, and tradition. From apartments overlooking The Creek to an extension of the Deira Souk, the development will uplift the rich tapestry woven by communities past and present.

Deira Enrichment Project houses 50 mixed-use buildings featuring 2,200 residential units, 834,203 ft2 of commercial units, 721,182 ft2 of office space, 843 retail outlets, F&B units, 5 international brand name hotels with more than 1,450 rooms and serviced apartments, and entertainment amenities.

Covering a GFA area of 1,181,025 ft2, the Dubai Gold Souk Extension hosts 295 retail units, 255,000 ft2 of office space, and 468 high-quality residences.

For more information about Deira Enrichment Project please visit:www.deiraenrichmentproject.com

For more information about Dubai Gold Souk Extension please visit: www.dubaigoldsoukextension.com

Facebook and Instagram handles: @depdubai