Company’s advanced fleet management solution leverages AWS’s Roborunner services

Defuzzy Labs, a leading robotics company specialising in unmanned systems in the UAE, collaborated with SubUAS, the US company behind the Naviator Air/Sea Drone platform, to demonstrate its latest robotics fleet management solution and shed light on the future of offshore inspections. The demonstration, which was held at the AWS Energy Symposium in Houston, featured the Sharjah-based operator instructing a Naviator drone fleet to perform an inspection from over 11,000 kilometres away, alongside the SubUAS team based in New Jersey, USA.

The live demonstration showcased Defuzzy's latest development of its robotics fleet management solution, which uses AWS's Roborunner service to command multiple Naviator drones over the cloud. This scalable and modular solution enables Defuzzy to easily integrate robots of various makes, models, and forms into the fleet and control them. The cloud services will further help enhance remote monitoring solutions and complete accurate robotic inspections, thus improving the safety and efficiency of inspection operations.

During the demonstration, Defuzzy engineers stationed in Sharjah, UAE, displayed their ability to monitor and command multiple Naviator drones located in New Jersey, USA. The fleet management solution automatically planned a mission and assigned it to the available drone in the background, after which the Sharjah-based operator was seen monitoring the fleet's status and the live video stream of the inspection routine.

Adnane ElSoussi, CEO & Co-founder, Defuzzy, stated: “We are pleased to announce that Defuzzy’s robotics fleet management solution will be used to command a fleet of offshore robotic platforms, which will not just be limited to drones, but a combination of USVs (Unmanned Surface Vessels) and other drones. Our robotic fleet management solution eliminates many challenges associated with inspections of offshore facilities, such as adverse weather and harsh operational conditions, limited and poor communication, availability of multi-talented inspectors, difficulty to access spaces requiring special tooling and equipment, high risk operational environment, and lastly, high operational costs.”

Defuzzy is an advanced robotics company based in the UAE, that specialises in unmanned systems and marine robotics. The firm has successfully demonstrated its capabilities in designing and developing unmanned solutions, such as Unmanned Surface Vessels (USVs), underwater Remotely Operated Vessels (ROVs), and Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs).

