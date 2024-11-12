DeFacto, a leading global fashion brand, revealed its highly anticipated New Season Collection during an exclusive event in Cairo. The event, which gathered DeFacto’s key stakeholders in the local market, demonstrates the brand’s unwavering dedication to growth and innovation in Egypt, its second-largest market after Turkey, while strengthening its positioning within the Egyptian fashion landscape.

The exquisite New Season collection by DeFacto showcases a captivating range of stylish, contemporary, and budget-friendly pieces tailored to cater to the diverse preferences of Egyptian consumers. Offering a broad selection for all age groups and genders, DeFacto guarantees top quality and fabric, combined with distinctive designs that give a heightened sense of fashion. The colors of the collection reflect the warm essence of the new season collection, incorporating unique outfits from head to toe for all family members.

The gathering hosted prominent figures from the fashion industry, with Hany Alkholy, Country Manager for DeFacto Egypt, and Ahmed Abuelela, Director of E-commerce at DeFacto MENA, to present the new collection and discuss the company’s strategic plans for the Egyptian market. Renowned for its commitment to delivering exceptional fashion experiences, DeFacto prioritizes sustainability and adheres to global standards.

Hany Alkholy, Country Manager for DeFacto in Egypt, said: “As we celebrate the launch of our New Season Collection, DeFacto remains committed to empowering customers express their personal style through high-quality and accessible fashion, ensuring they feel their best each day. With a retail network spanning over 30 stores in eight cities across Egypt, coupled with a growing appetite for online shopping via our app and website, we remain vigilant to customers’ evolving demands and ahead of market trends.”

For his part, Ahmed Abuelela, Director of E-commerce at DeFacto MENA, commented: "At DeFacto, we are continually innovating to meet the diverse needs of our customers. With the growing popularity of online shopping, we’re excited to offer a seamless and personalized digital shopping experience that complements our in-store offerings. Our goal is not only to bring the latest trends to Egypt but also to provide customers with a convenient and sustainable shopping journey that is both affordable and accessible."

The event incorporated interactive features that included branded displays of the new collection, photo booths, a live music band, custom backdrops, and exciting activities like "Spin & Win" games and caricature artistry. Guests were also given exclusive coupon codes and access to special offers, encouraging them to explore DeFacto’s latest styles firsthand.

Since its inception in the Egyptian market in 2013, DeFacto has achieved significant growth, now operating over 30 branches across eight major cities, including Cairo, Giza and Alexandria, creating employment opportunities for over 730 local professionals. Egypt has emrged as a pivotal hub for DeFacto, with plans to utilize the country as a strategic manufacturing base for international exports, thereby supporting its broader global vision and strengthening its digital footprint in the region.

Reflecting DeFacto’s customer-centric approach, the company continues to prioritize accessibility, sustainability, and innovation. With eco-friendly collections and sustainability initiatives at its core, DeFacto continues to lead with its digital innovations, such as DeFacto mobile app, Click & Collect, Cash on Delivery, and in-store product exchange options, all designed to enhance the shopping experience for Egyptian consumers.