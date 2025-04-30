Dubai, UAE: DeepL, a leading global Language AI company, has introduced its Arabic Document Translation tool, designed to simplify document translation for businesses engaging with Arabic-speaking markets across MENA. This latest update helps bridge language barriers and boost efficiency by enabling accurate, context-aware document translations to and from Arabic across DeepL’s supported languages including English, French, Turkish, Chinese, and Russian.

What sets DeepL apart from its competitors is the ability to review and directly edit translations before downloading, giving users increased control over their documents. The tool supports popular file formats like Word, PDF, Outlook, and PowerPoint, while maintaining original layouts and fonts.

Trusted by millions of users in 228 markets including MENA, DeepL continues to empower businesses to break down language barriers, expand into new markets, and foster unparalleled cross-border collaboration.

About DeepL

DeepL is on a mission to break down language barriers for businesses everywhere. Over 200,000 businesses and governments and millions of individuals across 228 global markets trust DeepL’s Language AI platform for human-like translation in both written and spoken formats, as well as natural, improved writing. Designed with enterprise security in mind, companies around the world leverage DeepL’s AI solutions that are specifically tuned for language to transform business communications, expand markets and improve productivity. Founded in 2017 by CEO Jaroslaw (Jarek) Kutylowski, DeepL today has over 1,000 passionate employees and is supported by world-renowned investors including Benchmark, IVP and Index Ventures.

Media inquiries

Kekst CNC:

Sarah Shaikh, Concultant

Email: DeepL@kekstcnc.com