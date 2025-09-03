Dubai, UAE – Deem Finance, part of The Gargash Group and a leading UAE-based financial services provider, has been announced as the Title Sponsor of Desert Super League Season 13, the UAE’s most prominent amateur and semi-professional cricket league. The tournament will now officially be known as “Deem DSL Season 13.”

This strategic partnership marks a significant step in Deem’s commitment to community empowerment through sports, inclusion, and financial well-being.

At the heart of this collaboration is the launch of a first-of-its-kind community cricket squad – The Deem Team. Formed through a series of open grassroots trials and supervised by professional DSL coaches; ‘The Deem Team’ will bring together talented amateur players from diverse backgrounds to compete in the league under full Deem sponsorship.

"This partnership is more than a sponsorship – it’s a statement of purpose,” said Christopher Taylor, CEO of Deem Finance. “We’re proud to bring opportunities to aspiring cricketers who might not otherwise have access to professional-level play, and to demonstrate our belief in the power of sport to drive inclusion, unity, and potential.”

“DSL has always been about championing talent and building communities,” added Omar Hyat, Founder of DSL. “Having Deem as our title sponsor and seeing their vision for ‘The Deem Team’ come to life sets a new benchmark for what brand partnerships can mean for grassroots sports in the UAE.”

The partnership will see Deem’s brand prominently displayed across team kits, stadium banners, trophies, and all digital and broadcast coverage throughout the season. With over 150,000 followers across DSL and UAE cricket platforms, Deem DSL Season 13 is expected to reach millions of viewers over the course of the 8-month tournament.

Beyond cricket, this collaboration reflects a deeper alignment between DSL and Deem’s shared values. Deem will also be launching a range of community-led financial empowerment programs, employee wellness initiatives, and socially responsible activations under its broader CSR strategy – to be unveiled progressively during the tournament period.

About Deem Finance

Deem Finance LLC is a digitally-led financial services provider established in 2008 and regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE. The financial service provider was acquired in September 2021 by the Gargash Group, one of UAE’s leading business conglomerates. With a commitment to innovation, Deem offers a wide range of personal and corporate financial services, including credit cards, personal loans, merchant financing, auto loans, and corporate investments.

About DSL

The Desert Super League (DSL) is the UAE’s largest and most competitive amateur cricket league, providing a professional-level platform for semi-professional and amateur cricketers across the country. DSL is widely recognized for its strong community roots, dynamic format, and reach across multiple nationalities and communities.