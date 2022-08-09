Deel, the fast-growing global payroll and onboarding company, has acquired Legalpad as work becomes more distributed and global to solve the immigration challenges employers face when building a global workforce.

The company aims to give millions of people the chance to work for the best companies in the world, no matter where they’re located. A big part of achieving this goal is making sure people can get the right visas to work in a certain country smoothly and quickly. Most recently, Deel forged a partnership with the UAE government to fast-track their tech visas to more people.

Philippe Bouaziz, Co-founder and CFO of Deel, commented, “Deel and Legalpad see the world very similarly - that location shouldn’t stand in the way of working for your dream company. Together we can break down immigration complexities in more countries and unlock big talent pools in the process.”

The acquisition of Legalpad will do even more to connect employers with talent around the world. Since its founding in 2018, Legalpad has helped thousands of global workers work for US companies. Its leading technology streamlines the cumbersome and difficult-to-navigate work visa processes, making it, for instance, 66% faster for US businesses to hire people from other countries. Legalpad’s goal of giving anyone the chance to pursue opportunities, regardless of where they were born, helps Deel achieve its mission even faster.

Quote from Legalpad’s CEO Todd Heine: “Talent, not birthplace, should decide job opportunity. Our team has years of experience helping companies hire the best people around the world. Being part of Deel will accelerate these efforts to more countries, companies, and people.”

Deel will integrate Legalpad’s team of mobility experts and software with their current immigration organization and improve capabilities in product by adding Legalpad’s US visa processing services to their existing ones. Customers will get expanded mobility support, as well as Deel’s all-in-one platform for all of their onboarding, compliance, and payroll needs.