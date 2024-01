Dubai — Dedalus, a global leader in healthcare information systems, is set to showcase its revolutionary solutions at the Arab Health Exhibition 2024, scheduled from January 29th to February 1st, 2024, at World Trade Centre. The event, known as the heartbeat of healthcare in the Middle East, is recognized for its comprehensive approach, global reach, and focus on innovation.

Sam Amory, Managing Director at Dedalus, expressed enthusiasm about the company's participation in Arab Health 2024, stating, "Arab Health isn't just an event; it's a pivotal moment for healthcare. We are thrilled to be a part of this dynamic platform that brings together the brightest minds, policy drivers, and healthcare professionals from around the globe. Dedalus is dedicated to shaping the future of healthcare, and Arab Health provides the perfect stage to showcase our latest innovations."

Dedalus is poised to showcase its latest innovations at booth CC39 in the main Concourse, offering attendees a glimpse into the future of healthcare technology.

The exhibition will feature Dedalus' cutting-edge solutions, including the muchanticipated Command Centre, DIIT Imaging solution, and Enterprise Management solutions.

Command Centre: Experience real-time surveillance, actionable metrics, AIpowered rules, and instant data connectivity for efficient healthcare management

DIIT Imaging Solution: With unwavering dedication, we blend the power of AI, cloud technologies, and medical imaging, creating a symphony of innovation that reaches far and wide.

Enterprise Management Solutions: Explore a modular, scalable, integrated hospital information system supporting end-to-end workflows, enabling streamlined operations and resource optimization.

Dedalus encourages attendees to schedule meetings or request personalized demonstrations to delve into the specifics of their innovative solutions. Contact the team at info.mea@dedalus.com to arrange a tailored experience that aligns with individual interests.

ABOUT DEDALUS

Dedalus is the leading healthcare and diagnostic software provider in Europe and a top 5 global healthcare software company. Supporting the digital transformation of 6300 hospitals and 5700 laboratories worldwide, Dedalus processes its solutions for more than 540 million of the population worldwide and supports the whole continuum of care, offering open standards-based solutions, serving each actor of the Healthcare Ecosystem to provide better care in a healthier planet.

For more information, visit www.dedalus.com/mea

Contact

Ashleigh Tarmey – Marketing and Communications, Dedalus MEA

Info.mea@dedalus.com

Dedalus MEA

Suite 203, Email:

DIC Building 2, info.mea@dedalus.com

Dubai Internet City, Website:

Dubai, UAE www.dedalus.com/mea