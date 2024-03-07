Online access allows budding experts to learn from their own homes.

Dubai – DeCluttr Me, the region’s first licensed professional home and office organising company, has launched an online course for people who want to turn their love of organising into a successful business. The Professional Organiser’s Blueprint is a 12-week training course that provides practical advice and proven methods to kickstart their new career.

The course is accessed remotely through a member’s area on Decluttrme.com and includes:

12 modules (1 per week)

Expert guidance with group mentoring via Zoom

DeCluttr Me’s secrets to success

Access to a private Facebook community of like-minded professionals

A course handbook

Through videos, podcasts and downloadable resources, attendees will learn how to organise various spaces, optimise their time and resources to maximise efficiency, and launch their business in line with legal requirements. Each of the twelve weeks is broken down into topics. These include an Introduction to Professional Organising, The Psychology of Clutter and Finding Your USP. There are weeks dedicated specifically to key areas in the home that need attention, such as closets and kitchens. Beyond the practical expertise, each person who completes the course will gain valuable operational insights from communicating effectively with clients to building marketing strategies to help them thrive.

The Professional Organiser’s Blueprint course is designed by DeCluttr Me founder Shelina Jokhiya. Having worked with clients for the past decade to transform their environments and improve their mental well-being, Shelina is sharing her knowledge to create a community of experts. Those who complete the course have the opportunity to join the DeCluttr Me team, or discuss franchising in the GCC and beyond.

Shelina Jokhiya, Founder of DeCluttr Me said: “The demand for organising has grown significantly in recent years as more people recognise the practical and emotional benefits of living their life free from clutter. I wanted to develop a training programme that allows individuals to learn the organisational skills to help others and turn their talent into a successful business.

Shelina continues, “We’re giving them a chance to peek behind the curtain and discover the secrets that will launch their organising career and potentially become a member of the growing DeCluttr Me family.”

The Professional Organiser’s Blueprint Training Course is priced at $1,000 and participants can join from 1 March 2024 via decluttrme.com.

About DeCluttr Me

Shelina Jokhiya launched DeCluttr Me in 2013, as the region’s first licenced, professional organising service. Shortly after, she launched her highly successful DeCluttr Me podcast, now one of the top 20% of podcasts worldwide. In 2022, the total downloads increased to 41,800 from 29,600 in 2021. Shelina’s first book “Can You Find it in Five Seconds?” was a natural next step on her mission to helping people lead more relaxed, motivated, and productive lives – free of clutter.

