Dubai, UAE: Dr. Suhail Al Bastaki, Director of Happiness & Marketing Dept. at Union Coop confirmed that the Cooperative launched and will launch 7 promotional campaigns during December 2022 that include discounts of up to 65% on 5000 selected commodities in all branches of the Cooperative in Dubai and through its smart online store, pointing out that the first campaign started beginning of this month. The frequent promotions are a part of Union Coop’s objective to delight consumers, meet their requirements and provide them with high-quality products at competitive prices, in line with the community cooperative initiatives.

Additionally, he indicated that the Cooperative has monthly and annual plans to delight consumers based on different seasons, as it constantly offers promotions that include discounts that meet the needs of the community every month, thereby indicating that the December campaign is wide and varied with discounts starting from 25% and up to 65%, addition to Buy1Get1 offers on selected products, food and non-food commodities for everyone’s benefit.

The Happiness and Marketing Director further pointed out that the December campaign focuses on food and non-food products that are most consumed, especially during the winter season such as frozen meat, chicken, barbecue and garden supplies, in addition to selected items of vegetables, fruits, juices, water, dairy products, sweets, spices, rice, oil, perfumes, toys, cosmetics and other products that meet the expectations, desires and needs of the valuable consumers.

He explained that Cooperative provided ordering options for all special offers for the month of December through the smart online store, as part of its proactive initiatives in providing multiple options to consumers for an exceptional shopping experience, as the online store contains unique services and makes the shopping experience convenient for the shoppers.

-Ends-