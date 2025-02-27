Saudi in spotlight at MIPIM conference, with dedicated KSA sessions, a GCC focus and more

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Invest Saudi will host three days of high-level discussions, announcements, presentations and networking at MIPIM 2025 with Saudi Talks, taking place at the Hall Mediterranee, Palais des Festivals, Cannes from 11 to 13 November.

Following its successful debut at MIPIM 2024, Saudi Talks is back with an impressive, expanded line up of speakers and subjects to highlight KSA’s unprecedented real estate transformation – and the endless investment opportunities it is creating.

Led by the Ministry of Investment, Saudi Talks comprises nearly 20 sessions from government entities and leaders from KSA’s giga and mega projects, including Ministry of Culture/Architecture & Design Commission; Events Investment Fund, NEOM, Diriyah, New Murabba, King Abdullah Financial District (KAFD), Sports Boulevard Foundation SBF); Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company (sarcc), Premium Residency, and Retal Urban Development Company.

KSA real estate is also under the spotlight at the MIPIM conference, with two sessions dedicated to Saudi Arabia, a focus on Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and a presentation from global programme sponsor, Diriyah.

2 pm, Tuesday 11 March, Salon Croisette: How Saudi real estate projects are contributing to Vision 30.

11.30 am, Thursday 13 March, Audi A: The road to Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 – a perspective from Diriyah, City of Earth.

2 pm, Thursday, 13 March, Geo Focus Stage: Cities of the Future - How Gulf Economies are Reshaping Tomorrow’s Cities

3 pm, Thursday 13 March, Geo Focus Stage: How changing regulations, giga projects and mega events are transforming the Saudi real estate landscape.

Fahad Al Hashem, Assistant Deputy Minister of Investment Development, Ministry of Investment and Dr Manar Al Moneef, Chief Investment Officer, NEOM, are taking part in Thursday’s GCC focus, while KSA session speakers include:

Mark Taylor, CEO, sarcc

Abdulaziz Al Othman, Executive Vice President Investment, SBF

Michael Dyke, CEO, New Murabba

Milan Mirjanic, Chief Strategy & Portfolio Management Officer, KAFD

Jonathan Robinson, Chief Investment Officer, Diriyah

Carl Schibrowski, Chief Development Officer, New Murabba

Nawaf Rajeh, Development & Innovation Marketing Senior Director, Diriyah

Saudi Arabia has a total construction spending plan of US$1.7 trillion as the country delivers up to 2.5 million new homes and a wide range of tourism, hospitality and commercial developments in line with Vision 2030. Global events like Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are further boosting demand for real estate in the Kingdom, where the construction market is set to grow to more than US$200 billion over the next five years.

Invest Saudi’s spectacular display of developments is on show at pavilions C20, C14b and at Hall Mediterranee at MIPIM 2025.

About Invest Saudi

Overseen by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment (MISA), Invest Saudi is the Kingdom’s investment attraction and promotion entity charged with communicating and facilitating investment opportunities.

Invest Saudi is the primary point of contact for foreign investors seeking information and assistance before, during and after their entry into Saudi Arabia. It is committed to working in partnership with potential and current investors to make their investment journey a seamless experience.

About the Ministry of Investment

The ongoing transformation of Saudi Arabia under the Vision 2030 economic development and diversification plan is unlocking new investment opportunities at an unprecedented pace. The Ministry of Investment of Saudi Arabia (MISA) is facilitating access to these opportunities by developing a vibrant cross-government investment ecosystem, facilitated by Saudi Arabia’s National Investment Strategy.

Through a network of representative offices across the world, MISA partners with businesses of all scales and sizes—from start-ups to blue-chip multinationals—to help make investing in Saudi Arabia as simple as possible. MISA also plays a leading role in improving Saudi Arabia’s overall business environment by facilitating investment data across regions and sectors, creating investment incentives, spearheading business reforms and opening up investment opportunities.