Abu Dhabi, UAE: The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Miral, Abu Dhabi’s leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, have announced that the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi has reached 25% completion, with the UAE-based construction group ALEC having been appointed as the main contractor earlier this year.

Located in Saadiyat Cultural District, the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi is anticipated to be the largest of its kind in the region, allowing visitors to travel on a 14-billion-year journey through time and space – from the earliest origins of our universe to a thought-provoking perspective into our Earth’s future. Due to be completed at the end of 2025, it will be a scientific research and teaching institution and an educational resource for learning about the evolving story of our planet, aiming to ignite a life-long passion for the natural world in visitors of all ages.

H.E. Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, Undersecretary at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will bring a new dimension of educational discovery to the Abu Dhabi community, as an entirely unique cultural attraction that offers visitors and residents endless inspiration. With work now underway on this pioneering institution, the realisation of our vision for the Saadiyat Cultural District moves one step closer. When completed, Saadiyat will offer the highest concentration of cultural experience in the world, cementing Abu Dhabi’s position as an innovative global destination of choice.”

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, said: “Through our partnership with DCT Abu Dhabi, we have been able to make strong progress on the development of this iconic cultural landmark. The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will provide visitors with an enriching cultural experience to help position Saadiyat as the destination of choice and Abu Dhabi as a centre for culture, arts, and creativity. It also supports achieving Saadiyat Vision 2025, which aims to grow domestic, regional, and global visitor numbers, supporting the development of Abu Dhabi’s tourism ecosystem.”

The museum will join the diverse cultural institutions and museums located in the Saadiyat Cultural District, which features the renowned Louvre Abu Dhabi. The district will soon welcome the Zayed National Museum, the national museum of the UAE; Guggenheim Abu Dhabi, focussing on global Modern and Contemporary art; and the Abrahamic Family House, composed of a mosque, a synagogue and a church within one shared space, to inspire and nurture peaceful coexistence among people of all faiths.

The Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi will offer employment opportunities in the emirate and on the wider national and regional levels, with curators set to be appointed to cover the full spectrum of natural sciences. In addition, it aims to attract and develop young talent as part of Abu Dhabi’s drive to accelerate the culture and creative industries.

About The Department of Culture and Tourism –Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuels economic progress and helps achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Miral

Miral is Abu Dhabi's creator of destinations, uniting people and places through unique, immersive and exciting experiences. Responsible for the development and management of Yas Island, Miral's assets encompass hospitality, leisure, sport, dining, retail, and entertainment destinations. Today, Yas Island is home to Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi, Yas Links Golf Course, Yas Mall, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Marina and 10 hotels, including The WB Abu Dhabi hotel and Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island located on Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi’s premier waterfront destination. For more information, visit www.miral.ae.

About ALEC

ALEC Engineering and Contracting L.L.C. (ALEC), part of the Investment Corporate of Dubai (ICD), is a leading construction and related businesses company operating in the GCC and Africa. The company builds and provides construction solutions that set industry benchmarks for quality, safety, functionality, and aesthetics.

ALEC offers its clients complete turnkey solutions in construction, MEP, fit-out, modular solutions and solar projects, heavy equipment rental and technology systems. With these capabilities, the company successfully serves a diverse range of sectors including airports, retail, hotels & resorts, high-rise buildings, and themed projects.

For more information, please visit https://alec.ae/.