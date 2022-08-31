Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), the intergovernmental organization established to enable digital prosperity for all, today announced Omantel as the first official observer organization from the Sultanate of Oman.

Omantel, the leading telecommunications provider in Oman, will bring its unique insight and experience in innovation, startups and telecoms technology to the DCO, in support of DCO’s mission to create digital prosperity for all.

Announcing the collaboration, Talal bin Said bin Marhoon Al Mamari, CEO of Omantel, said: “At Omantel, we recognize how important it is for all members of the society to be able to flourish in the digital economy. We are delighted to join DCO and work with the global ecosystem to close the digital divide, innovate, and enable cross-border collaboration on society’s biggest opportunity for inclusive economic growth and prosperity.”

Omantel is deeply committed to CSR across four pillars of education, entrepreneurship, community wellbeing and environment, and supports a number of programs that align DCO’s own aims, such as improving access to technology education and skills, and supporting entrepreneurship and startups. The Omantel Innovation Labs project supports Omani startups in areas including 5G, Internet of Things, cybersecurity, customer experience technology, and big data.

The DCO, which focuses on digital economy initiatives supporting youth, startup entrepreneurs and women, has 11 member states with a combined GDP of over USD2 trillion and population of nearly 600 million. With 70 percent of future economic growth set to be digital, DCO member states provide a valuable market opportunity to investors and entrepreneurs alike.

The DCO is quickly expanding its ecosystem of international collaborators to include leading private sector companies, academic institutions, think tanks, civil society organizations, international organizations and other partners across North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

About DCO

