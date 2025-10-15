Dubai, UAE: DC Aviation Al-Futtaim (DCAF), a leading business aviation services provider, has announced that it is now the only Fixed Base Operator (FBO) at Al Maktoum International Airport (OMDW) to be a member of the prestigious Air Elite® by World Fuel network.

This milestone underscores DCAF’s long-standing commitment to delivering world-class standards in safety, VVIP handling, customer care and operational excellence.

The Air Elite Network unites best-in-class FBOs globally, all of which demonstrate a shared dedication to elevated service quality, customer focus and safety. Network members must meet rigorous performance benchmarks and consistently deliver tailored, first-class experiences to private aviation clientele.

“Joining the Air Elite Network represents our ongoing pursuit of operational excellence. Being selected to be part of this exclusive network is a significant affirmation of our safety and operational standards, people and customer-centric mindset,” said Mark Caven, Director Ground Operations at DCAF. “It reflects our mission to provide more than just a service — we deliver an exceptional, seamless journey from the moment clients arrive until wheels up.”

“We welcome DC Aviation Al-Futtaim to the Air Elite network,” said Malcolm Hawkins, Senior Vice President, Global Business Aviation, World Fuel Services. “Their dedication to excellence and customer service is core to the standards that our customers and network members depend on. We look forward to supporting their growth and success.”

DCAF’s inclusion into the Air Elite Network enables its teams to access advanced customer service training and best practices, which will further elevate the quality and consistency of its customer experience.

DCAF is a joint venture between Dubai-based Al-Futtaim Group and Stuttgart-based DC Aviation Group. For more information on DCAF’s services, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae/ or call +971 4 870 1800.

About DC Aviation Al-Futtaim

DC Aviation Al-Futtaim VIP Terminal (DCAF) is a joint venture between Stuttgart-based DC Aviation GmbH, the largest operator of business jets in Germany and one of the leading operators in Europe and Dubai-based Al-Futtaim, a privately owned UAE business conglomerate. The JV capitalizes on Al-Futtaim’s strong fundamentals and presence in the Middle East, and DC Aviation’s global reputation as a premium provider of aircraft management, executive charter operations, business jet maintenance and consultation services.

DCAF is the first and only fully integrated business aviation facility based out of Al Maktoum International Airport located at Dubai South (formerly Dubai World Central) with two dedicated hangars measuring 5,700 sqm and 7,500 sqm bringing its total land-side plot area to 24,000 sqm and apron area to 13,000 sqm.

VVIP customers can also enjoy the 1,300 sqm exclusive VVIP lounge area designed to international standards offering customers the highest levels of comfort and privacy, shower areas and a conference room.

DCAF’s core areas of business include Aircraft Management, Maintenance, FBO and Ground handling services as well as Business jet charter.

Through their line maintenance capabilities catering to various business jets; owners and operators receive a diverse range of maintenance services, from spare parts supply, procurement and storage to maintenance and airworthiness certification.

The Aircraft Management division is helping business jet owners to optimize their aircraft assets, by operating aircraft in an environment in line with the highest industry standards with regards to flight safety and airworthiness. Clients also benefit from significant cost-saving potential on insurance, fuel purchasing and other relevant flight support services.

Located in a prime position just off the airport’s runway, the DCAF hangers and 7,700 sqm dedicated ramp parking enables us to support, maintain and operate private and business jets of all sizes. Along with the VVIP lounge, 24-hour on-site security, screening facilities, customs and immigration services, customers are assured of a speedy and enjoyable travel experience.

DCAF’s business jet charter clients will benefit from the operator’s fleet size and variety and a 24/7 operation designed to provide immediate response to requests.

For more information on DCAF’s services and offerings, please visit www.dc-aviation.ae or call +971 4 870 1800.

About Al-Futtaim

Established in the 1930s as a trading business, Al-Futtaim Group today is one of the most diversified and progressive, privately held regional businesses headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Structured into five operating divisions; automotive, financial services, real estate, retail and health; employing more than 42,000 employees in more than 20 countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa, we partner with over 200 of the world’s most admired and innovative brands. Al-Futtaim’s entrepreneurship and relentless customer focus enables the organization to continue to grow and expand; responding to the changing needs of our customers within the societies in which we operate. By upholding our values of respect, excellence, collaboration, integrity, Al-Futtaim continues to enrich the lives and aspirations of our customers each and every day. For more information visit: www.alfuttaim.com.

