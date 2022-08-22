Dubai:– DayAway, the world’s leading online destination for guests to discover and book curated luxury daytime experiences, has announced its arrival in the United Arab Emirates.

Perfect for both travellers and residents who are searching for unique, engaging and restorative daytime escapes, DayAway connects guests with a variety of accessible, enjoyable experiences spanning wellness, dining, adventure and more.

With seven luxury launch partners currently on board, DayAway’s offerings in the UAE includes a Precious Pearl Experience at the palatial Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, a Bedouin Desert Adventure at Telal Resort Al Ain and the Ultimate Island Daycation at InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah that includes a 90-minute Spa treatment.

Founded by lifestyle and technology leader Martha Waslen, DayAway launched in Singapore in 2021 with prestigious hotel partners such as Raffles Hotel Singapore; the group expanded to Hong Kong and Thailand in late 2021 before launching in Australia in May 2022.

“We are delighted to have expanded into the UAE, a dynamic destination that has a reputation for providing a diverse range of luxury experiences. Our mission at DayAway is to elevate the everyday, and we’re defining a new era of luxury experiences that we hope will provide our community with opportunities to experience their favourite hotels in exciting and meaningful ways,” says Martha Waslen, Founder and CEO of DayAway.

“Luxury hotels have a unique opportunity to connect with the growing experience economy by repurposing their underutilised assets as curated daytime escapes for both local guests and international travellers. The DayAway platform provides hotel partners with the technology and marketing tools to diversify revenue, while simultaneously engaging a new community of guests searching for experiences to relax, recharge and reconnect,” adds Waslen.

DayAway’s Hotel Partners and Experiences in the UAE

InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah

Located on Hayat Island and surrounded by the sparkling shores of the Arabian Gulf, expansive terracotta desert and soaring mountains, InterContinental Ras Al Khaimah Mina Al Arab Resort & Spa is a celebration of Middle Eastern hospitality, escapism, and natural spectacle.

DayAway Experiences:

The Best Day Out at Ras Al Khaimah is an ultimate daycation with resort access, a lavish 90-minute spa treatment and a four-course meal at Levant & Nar.

is an ultimate daycation with resort access, a lavish 90-minute spa treatment and a four-course meal at Levant & Nar. The Island in the Sun experience comes with a serene 60-minute Spa treatment, all-day resort access and dinner at the trendy NoHo Bar & Grill.

experience comes with a serene 60-minute Spa treatment, all-day resort access and dinner at the trendy NoHo Bar & Grill. Poolside Paradise at InterContinental features resort access, a 30-minute spa treatment, plus a sharing menu and cocktails at the poolside Shasha.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

Situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah island, the Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah has all the amenities for a relaxing retreat just minutes from the bustle of the city. The resort features a generous 200-metre private soft-sand beach along with separate temperature-controlled pools for adults and children allowing for both fun and relaxation.

DayAway Experiences:

Full Day Spa Journey consists of four hours of bliss. Guests choose from the spa’s extensive menu of treatments to create a personalised spa escape, and end the spa day with a delicious afternoon tea at the legendary Peacock Alley.

consists of four hours of bliss. Guests choose from the spa’s extensive menu of treatments to create a personalised spa escape, and end the spa day with a delicious afternoon tea at the legendary Peacock Alley. Half Day Spa Journey is a three-hour spa session filled with relaxation and rejuvenation, punctuated with afternoon tea at the stylish Peacock Alley.

is a three-hour spa session filled with relaxation and rejuvenation, punctuated with afternoon tea at the stylish Peacock Alley. The Precious Pearl Experience starts with a private bath and followed by a delicate pearl body exfoliation. The treatment concludes with a full body massage tailored to your needs by an AMRA therapist.

Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts

Step into a world of elegance at Habtoor Palace Dubai, LXR Hotels & Resorts. Centrally located on the banks of Dubai Water Canal, this Beaux Arts-inspired palace offers 182 guestrooms and 52 suites. Butler service, fine dining, sprawling gardens, and three sparkling pools are just the beginning of a wonderful experience at this luxury property.

DayAway Experiences:

Indulge in one of the finest traditions in Dubai with Afternoon Tea at Habtoor Palace featuring blended teas and a stand of scrumptious sweet and savoury tidbits served at the Sidra Lounge.

featuring blended teas and a stand of scrumptious sweet and savoury tidbits served at the Sidra Lounge. Say ‘oui’ to a French Lunch at Habtoor Palace with a three-course lunch at French Kitchen & Bar, perfect for clients or colleagues.

Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City

Home to a range of appealing services and unforgettable experiences, Hilton Dubai Al Habtoor City offers guests a lively destination to escape to. Fusing a mix of local flavours with renowned hospitality, you’ll discover a world of possibilities with every visit.

DayAway Experiences:

Pour your own draft with your very own tap with the King’s Table at Ribs & Brews experience. Gather the gang and enjoy your own keg of beer which serves 60 pints.

Telal Resort Al Ain

Set amidst an Arabian oasis on the outskirts of Al Ain city, Telal Resort Al Ain is a boutique desert property located within the vast landscape of Remah Desert, which was once home to the nomadic Bedouin tribes of the Emirates.

DayAway Experiences:

The Relax & Unwind experience amidst the Arabian Desert dunes is one for the books! Enjoy some pampering in the outdoor infinity pool while taking in the stunning views of the golden sand dunes and the desert wildlife. Complete the experience with a relaxing massage and a sumptuous meal.

experience amidst the Arabian Desert dunes is one for the books! Enjoy some pampering in the outdoor infinity pool while taking in the stunning views of the golden sand dunes and the desert wildlife. Complete the experience with a relaxing massage and a sumptuous meal. Have a fun-filled Telal Resort Desert Adventure with an ATV drive, zip line experience, guided horse and camel riding and more. After all the excitement, return to the hotel to enjoy a wonderful lunch or dinner with complimentary drinks.

with an ATV drive, zip line experience, guided horse and camel riding and more. After all the excitement, return to the hotel to enjoy a wonderful lunch or dinner with complimentary drinks. The Zaman Lawal Heritage Experience showcases authentic and unique Emirati traditions in a hidden oasis. Explore the Arabian Desert in a 4WD adventure and ride over the dunes that offer a breathtaking view of the desert and the native wildlife. Afterwards, be treated to a sumptuous three-course traditional meal.

The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa

Located on Abu Dhabi’s premier golf course, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa is a vital part of the only true golf resort in the capital, offering unique surroundings and a highly attractive location. The resort is home to a wide selection of restaurants and bars as well as the Heavenly Spa, three swimming pools and the Westin WORKOUT room.

DayAway Experiences:

Afternoon Tea at the Lounge features a sumptuous afternoon tea experience for two, set against relaxing views of Abu Dhabi Golf Course. Recharge your senses as you sip from a perfectly-brewed cup of Jing tea or signature Coffee Planet coffee while enjoying the breathtaking panorama of the green.

features a sumptuous afternoon tea experience for two, set against relaxing views of Abu Dhabi Golf Course. Recharge your senses as you sip from a perfectly-brewed cup of Jing tea or signature Coffee Planet coffee while enjoying the breathtaking panorama of the green. Savour authentic Italian flavours with a five-course seafood-inspired menu and free-flow wine with the Catch at Sacci Restaurant experience.

experience. Me Monday helps make Monday the best day of the week with pool access, three pampering treatments and snacks at the Heavenly Spa. It’s the perfect excuse to shake off those Monday blues and the ideal way to kick off the week in style.

V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton overlooks the Dubai Water Canal and is designed to reflect the spirit of the city. It is home to Dubai's premier stage show, La Perle by Franco Dragone, and a short drive from Downtown Dubai.

DayAway Experiences:

Friday Buffet at Indian Bazaar leads you to a nostalgic culinary journey featuring a spread of savoury tidbits, biryanis, railway-style mutton curry, a shorba selection, a range of vegetarian favourites and Indian sweet treats for that perfect ending.

ABOUT DAYAWAY

DayAway is the world’s leading online destination for guests to discover and book curated luxury daytime experiences, especially in hotels. An innovative and intuitive platform, DayAway has created a new market category for travellers searching for unique, engaging and restorative daytime experiences. Whether it is a spa and swim wellness experience, a special afternoon tea or a chance to work from a beautiful hotel suite, DayAway connects people with accessible, enjoyable experiences that allow them to relax, recharge and reconnect. From celebrations with family to meetings with valued colleagues, these can all be booked at the touch of a button with immediate confirmation and service.

DayAway’s journey began in Singapore in May 2021 and in just a year operates in a total of five markets including Hong Kong, Thailand, Australia and the United Arab Emirates. Its ground-breaking offering was awarded the Skift IDEA Award Winner 2021 for Tech & Innovation.

For more information on DayAway, visit https://mydayaway.com and follow @dayawayofficial on Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

ABOUT MARTHA WASLEN

Martha Waslen is the Founder and CEO of DayAway, a B2B2C digital platform revolutionising hospitality by creating new market categories around daytime hotel experiences. A torchbearer for a digitally empowered future, Waslen is also taking DayAway into the Metaverse-NFT space with Web3 activations and partnerships. She is at the forefront of advocating for new economies that an open and transparent internet will ensure, positioning DayAway as a bridge for Web2 businesses to transition into this space.

Before shaking up the hotel industry, Waslen’s expertise has been building luxury brands in the digital sphere. She was instrumental in the success of the beauty platform Luxola, acquired by LVMH-owned Sephora. She started her career at Ralph Lauren’s New York corporate headquarters.

