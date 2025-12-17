Dubai, UAE — Dar Alwd Construction (DAW) showcased its infrastructure expertise and advanced material applications at Big 5 Global 2025, highlighting its role in delivering high-performance infrastructure solutions aligned with national development priorities.

As part of its engagement during the event, DAW highlighted the application of Polymer Resin Concrete (PRC) across major infrastructure projects, in collaboration with Qatar German Pipes Company (QGPC). The showcase reflected how advanced materials are being translated into on-ground execution across complex infrastructure environments in the UAE.

DAW highlighted the use of Polymer Resin Concrete (PRC) as a next-generation material engineered for high durability, corrosion resistance, extended service life, and reduced maintenance requirements. The material has been applied across DAW-led infrastructure works, including sewerage networks, stormwater systems, chambers, manholes, and pipeline infrastructure, demonstrating strong performance under demanding operational conditions.

Projects incorporating PRC include Al Juraiana and Nomad by Shurooq, where the material forms part of DAW’s infrastructure delivery scope.

PRC was presented as a sustainable alternative supporting the UAE’s Net Zero 2050 ambitions. Its characteristics; minimal water absorption, extended operational lifespan, reduced lifecycle emissions, and a lower carbon footprint compared to conventional concrete, highlight its contribution to long-term environmental and operational efficiency.

Big 5 Global 2025 provided a platform for DAW to highlight its approach to innovation in infrastructure delivery, showcasing how advanced materials can be effectively integrated within complex, large-scale projects. Engagement with industry stakeholders reinforced DAW’s continued focus on engineering excellence and sustainable construction practices.

Tarek Musbah Abdul Rahman, General Manager of Dar Alwd Construction, said: “Big 5 Global is an important platform to showcase how advanced materials are being applied across infrastructure projects in the UAE. Our experience with Polymer Resin Concrete demonstrates how material innovation, supported by strong execution capabilities, can deliver long-term performance and durability”.



He added: “The use of PRC across selected projects reflects our focus on lifecycle efficiency, reduced maintenance requirements, and sustainable engineering outcomes that support national infrastructure objectives”.

As infrastructure demands continue to evolve, DAW will continue to integrate advanced materials and innovative engineering approaches across its projects, reinforcing its role in delivering resilient and future-ready infrastructure solutions across the UAE, with PRC implementation continuing across promising projects set for 2026.

About Dar Alwd Construction Company:

Dar Alwd Construction LLC (DAW) is an authorized and experienced provider of a comprehensive range of construction and infrastructure services, including road construction, urban infrastructure development, sewerage networks, culvert construction, and building projects. Established in Sharjah, UAE, in 2007, DAW has earned the prestigious status of an Unlimited A contractor. DAW's diverse multinational team brings extensive engineering expertise and has a proven track record of delivering projects to the highest quality control and safety standards. DAW remains committed to excellence, ensuring that each project is executed precisely and adheres to the industry's highest standards.

About Big 5 Global:



Big 5 Global is the leading construction event in the Middle East, Africa, and South Asia, bringing together the international construction community for over 40 years. Held annually in Dubai, the event showcases the latest technologies, sustainable materials, and engineering innovations shaping the future of the built environment.

Through its exhibitions, conferences, and networking platforms, Big 5 Global enables meaningful business connections, knowledge exchange, and industry collaboration, supporting the advancement of smarter and more resilient infrastructure worldwide.